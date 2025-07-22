Chilling video allegedly shows illegal migrant dragging screaming sex trafficking victim back to captivity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chilling surveillance shows the moment an illegal migrant from Honduras carries a screaming Chinese migrant woman back to a Houston trailer home where she was allegedly being held captive for days as a sex slave.

The terrifying footage shows illegal migrant Jose Armando Carcamo-Perdomo carrying the hysterical victim off her feet in a bear-hug style grip as she tries to kick and wrangle her way free. Authorities said she was held at the trailer home without food and water inside a closet.

In the video, the women can be heard screaming frantically while a dog at a fence barks loudly at them. Police were alerted to the trailer home after a neighbor saw the woman running down the street before a man grabbed her and carried her back screaming.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the woman was transported from New York to Texas on the promise of new masseuse job that paid more cash. But that hope descended into horror when she was instead held tied up for more than five days, had her Chinese passport taken and sexually assaulted several times.

"There was a small closet with a piece of wood across the door that was screwed into the frame," Lt. John Klafka, chief of the adult special crimes unit at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News. "They were able to rip that piece of wood off and open the door. It had been tied up. She had some type of object like a sock or something that was used to bound her hands."

Carcamo-Perdomo was arrested on July 14 and has been charged with kidnapping and assault.

He entered the country illegally in 2020 from Honduras was given a notice to appear after a traffic stop, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

But in 2023, an immigration judge decided to dismiss the case.

"This heinous criminal illegal alien was freely roaming our interior and terrorizing American communities," DHS said in an X response to the incident.

"Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is working day and night to remove the MILLIONS of illegal aliens in our interior. LAW AND ORDER WILL PREVAIL!"

The lieutenant in charge of that investigation says he believes this is part of a much larger traffic ring that they're now investigating in Harris County.

Klafka told KPRC 2 that the victim is safe in an undisclosed location and is receiving counseling and medical care.

In a statement, the migrant’s attorney said Carcamo is "shocked by the serious allegations" brought forth against him and "firmly maintains his complete innocence."

"We remind the public that under the United States Constitution, every individual is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the right to due process, and a fair trial," the statement reads. "We expect law enforcement, the State of Texas, and the judicial system to honor these fundamental rights without prejudice or assumption.