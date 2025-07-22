Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Menendez Brothers

Erik Menendez hospitalized with kidney stones as attorney demands release before parole decision

Attorney calls for 'medical furlough' ahead of August parole hearing for convicted killer of Beverly Hills parents

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Menendez brothers seek to overturn conviction after new evidence of abuse comes to light Video

Menendez brothers seek to overturn conviction after new evidence of abuse comes to light

Fox News' Chanley Painter reports on a California judge weighing the Menendez brothers' murder convictions after two new pieces of evidence are now being included in their defense.

Erik Menendez, one of two Beverly Hills brothers convicted of killing their parents decades ago, has been hospitalized, according to media reports.

Menendez was undergoing treatment for kidney stones, TMZ reported on Tuesday. His attorney is now calling for him to be released ahead of an August parole hearing. 

"It’s a serious condition," attorney Mark Geragos told TMZ. "I just think he should be parole furloughed, I think is the proper term, and he could be medically furloughed in advance of the hearing so that he can work with the parole attorney and get up to speed and be ready and do it and give it his best shot. I think that it’s the only fair and equitable thing to do."

MENENDEZ BROTHERS SCORE CRUCIAL LEGAL VICTORY IN DECADES-LONG FIGHT AS THEY AWAIT POTENTIAL FREEDOM

California Menendez Brothers Case

FILE - Erik Menendez (center) was hospitalized Tuesday with kidney stones, according to reports.  (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Erik and his brother Lyle Menendez were sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents – Jose and Mary "Kitty" Menendez – in their Beverly Hills mansion. 

The brothers initially claimed intruders broke into the home and killed their parents. 

MENENDEZ BROTHERS' PAROLE HEARING PUSHED BACK TO AUGUST

Menendez brothers mansion

Erik Menendez and his brother Lyle are in prison after being convicted of murdering their parents – Jose and Mary "Kitty" Menendez – in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989. (Fox News)

They later described their actions as self-defense after their parents allegedly physically and sexually abused them for years.

The case received renewed attention last year when Netflix released a series and a documentary about the killings. Fans rallied around the brothers and called for their release.

Their parole hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21 and 22.

The Menendez Brothers attend a hearing regarding a possible resentencing for their life sentences for killing their parents.

A sketch depicts (l-r) Erik and Lyle Menendez as they appear remotely at superior court in Van Nuys, California, on April 11, 2025. (Bill Robles)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has the final say, said he plans to make a decision on whether the brothers are suitable for parole by Labor Day if they are recommended for release.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.