Manhattan bomb plot foiled as feds charge NY man with building, stashing IEDs across city

A New York man is facing federal charges after allegedly building and stashing homemade bombs across Manhattan, including on active subway tracks and residential rooftops.

Michael Gann, 55, of Inwood, was charged Tuesday with manufacturing at least seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using chemicals he bought online, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton.

"The safety of New Yorkers is paramount," said Clayton.



"As alleged, Michael Gann built explosive devices, stored them on a rooftop in SoHo, and threw one onto the subway tracks—putting countless lives at risk. Thanks to swift work by our law enforcement partners, no one was harmed. That vigilance assuredly prevented a tragedy in New York," Clayton said in a statement.



Authorities say Gann’s alleged actions included throwing an IED onto the Williamsburg Bridge subway tracks and hoarding explosives, some with shotgun shells, above Manhattan apartment buildings.



He was arrested June 5 with another device on him, officials said. On Instagram on the same day, Gann reportedly posted, "Who wants me to go out to play like no tomorrow?"

FBI Assistant Director Christopher Raia credited the "swift partnership" between agencies for stopping Gann before he could inflict harm. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the coordinated effort "intervened before he caused any harm."

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s National Security and International Narcotics Unit.



Gann faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.