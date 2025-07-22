Immigrants needed for ‘redistricting purposes,' House Dem admits in viral clip: ‘Quiet part out loud’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A resurfaced video clip appears to show Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., claiming she needs more immigrants in her district "just for redistricting purposes," causing significant concern and outrage from conservatives online.

The video, from a 2021 House Foreign Affairs Committee briefing, shows long-time Democrat Clarke suggesting that the local Haitian community in Brooklyn could "absorb a significant number of these migrants."

"When I hear my colleagues talk about, you know, the doors of the inn being closed, no room in the inn, I’m saying, you know, I need more people in my district, just for redistricting purposes and those members could clearly fit here," said Clarke.

In response, Kyle Becker, an author and political commentator, commented on X, "House Rep. Yvette Clarke just said the quiet part out-loud. Democrats are as anti-American as it gets."

"It is madness that American citizens are footing the bill for foreigners to come here, use our social services, our education services, our infrastructure, and then retire at our expense," Becker went on. "All because the anti-American Democratic Party wants a few extra seats in Congress. Enough!"

Popular conservative account "End Wokeness" also commented on the video, saying, "This is how you hijack democracy."

"Dems have been saying the quiet part out loud for years," commented conservative influencer David Freeman.

"This is why the imported MILLIONS. They want to have a one party country," he added.

New York City, which is heavily Democratic, has earned significant criticism in the past for moving to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. Earlier this year, the New York Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, blocked such a law that had been passed by the New York City Council in 2021 and would have allowed nearly a million noncitizens to vote in elections, including for mayor and city council.

In response to the resurfaced clip, some renewed calls for the legislature to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility — "SAVE" — Act, which was introduced by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, earlier this year. The bill would require individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

Additionally, the bill stipulates that states must remove noncitizens from their official lists of eligible voters as well as impose criminal penalties for registering an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

The bill has passed the House but has yet to be taken up by the Senate.

Fox News Digital reached out to Clarke’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.