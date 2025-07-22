Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Immigrants needed for ‘redistricting purposes,' House Dem admits in viral clip: ‘Quiet part out loud’

'This is how you hijack democracy,' said one conservative reacting to the video shared on X

Peter Pinedo Fox News
Democrat says immigrants needed for ‘redistricting purposes’ in viral clip that's resurfaced Video

Democrat says immigrants needed for ‘redistricting purposes’ in viral clip that's resurfaced

Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., claimed that immigrants are needed for "redistricting purposes" in a resurfaced clip that went viral on Tuesday. (Credit: House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats)

A resurfaced video clip appears to show Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., claiming she needs more immigrants in her district "just for redistricting purposes," causing significant concern and outrage from conservatives online.

The video, from a 2021 House Foreign Affairs Committee briefing, shows long-time Democrat Clarke suggesting that the local Haitian community in Brooklyn could "absorb a significant number of these migrants."

"When I hear my colleagues talk about, you know, the doors of the inn being closed, no room in the inn, I’m saying, you know, I need more people in my district, just for redistricting purposes and those members could clearly fit here," said Clarke.

In response, Kyle Becker, an author and political commentator, commented on X, "House Rep. Yvette Clarke just said the quiet part out-loud. Democrats are as anti-American as it gets."

ERIC ADAMS RESPONDS TO TOM HOMAN PLEDGE TO ‘FLOOD THE ZONE’ WITH ICE AGENTS AFTER CBP SHOOTING

Rep. Yvette Clarke, left; migrants in desert, right

Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., is seen in a resurfaced 2021 video saying she needs "more people in my district, just for redistricting purposes." (Official congressional website of Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y. and John Moore/Getty Images )

"It is madness that American citizens are footing the bill for foreigners to come here, use our social services, our education services, our infrastructure, and then retire at our expense," Becker went on. "All because the anti-American Democratic Party wants a few extra seats in Congress. Enough!"

Popular conservative account "End Wokeness" also commented on the video, saying, "This is how you hijack democracy."

"Dems have been saying the quiet part out loud for years," commented conservative influencer David Freeman.

"This is why the imported MILLIONS. They want to have a one party country," he added.

DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSWOMAN BLASTS ICE AS A 'PARAMILITARY FORCE'

New York City previously moved to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, but the state’s highest court struck down the law earlier this year.

New York City previously moved to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, but the state’s highest court struck down the law earlier this year. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

New York City, which is heavily Democratic, has earned significant criticism in the past for moving to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. Earlier this year, the New York Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, blocked such a law that had been passed by the New York City Council in 2021 and would have allowed nearly a million noncitizens to vote in elections, including for mayor and city council.

In response to the resurfaced clip, some renewed calls for the legislature to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility — "SAVE" — Act, which was introduced by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, earlier this year. The bill would require individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

Additionally, the bill stipulates that states must remove noncitizens from their official lists of eligible voters as well as impose criminal penalties for registering an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

CHILLING VIDEO ALLEGEDLY SHOWS ILLEGAL MIGRANT DRAGGING SCREAMING SEX TRAFFICKING VICTIM BACK TO CAPTIVITY

Rep. Chip Roy closeup shot

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, introduced the SAVE Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections. The Clarke clip has reignited conservative calls to pass the measure in the Senate. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The bill has passed the House but has yet to be taken up by the Senate.

Fox News Digital reached out to Clarke’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

