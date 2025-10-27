ICE nabs 3-time deported illegal alien charged with assaulting a police officer: 'GOOD RIDDANCE'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a criminal illegal alien who is accused of assaulting a police officer and has repeatedly re-entered the U.S. after being deported.

Officials say Carlos Ramirez-Guzman, an El Salvadoran national, was arrested on Oct. 17 in Arlington, Virginia. He was previously deported in 2006, 2014 and 2016, yet managed to re-enter at an unknown time and place, evading inspection, admission or parole by immigration authorities.

In addition to his felony charge of reentering the U.S., officials say Ramirez-Guzman has amassed an "extensive criminal history" over the past two decades.

His alleged crimes include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and resisting, obstructing or opposing an officer. He also faces charges of domestic battery, exhibition of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

VENEZUELAN MAN WANTED FOR RUSSIAN ROULETTE TORTURE ATTACK CAPTURED BY ICE AGENTS IN NORTH TEXAS

"Carlos Ramirez-Guzman racked up an extensive criminal history over the last 21 years he has spent ignoring America’s laws," DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"Not only has this man been removed from our country on THREE previous occasions, but he also has a violent criminal history of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, domestic battery, and resisting arrest."

ICE LODGES DETAINERS AGAINST 3 VENEZUELANS CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER IN TEXAS

McLaughlin emphasized that Ramirez-Guzman’s long-running crime spree will finally come to an end under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

"GOOD RIDDANCE, you are not welcome in this country," she added.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramirez-Guzman will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the United States.

In a post on social media, ICE also thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service for assisting with the operation.