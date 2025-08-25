Venezuelan man wanted for Russian roulette torture attack captured by ICE agents in North Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Venezuelan national wanted for attempted femicide in a Russian roulette-style attack has been arrested in Texas, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Monday.

ICE identified the suspect as 31-year-old Raul Enrique Pargas Rodriguez, who was wanted on a Venezuelan warrant for allegedly torturing and trying to kill a woman in the deadly game.

"This dangerous criminal alien allegedly beat, demeaned and tortured a young woman in some twisted version of Russian roulette and then fled to the United States when his attempt to murder her fell apart," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Dallas acting Field Office Director Joshua Johnson said. "Thanks to a tip from the U.S. Border Patrol, we were able to track him down and safely take him into custody so that he can be repatriated to Venezuela to face justice for his alleged crimes."

The warrant says Pargas Rodriguez lured the woman to his workshop on Feb. 24, 2021, where he allegedly broke out into a violent tirade before insulting and attacking her.

ICE LODGES DETAINERS AGAINST 3 VENEZUELANS CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER IN TEXAS

At one point, ICE said, he pulled a pistol, pressed it to her head, removed the bullets and then reloaded. He pointed the gun at her again before she managed to escape.

ICE said Pargas Rodriguez fled Venezuela after the attack and entered the U.S. illegally near Eagle Pass, Texas on Aug. 10, 2022.

ICE LODGES DETAINER AGAINST ILLEGAL MIGRANT CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING, SEXUALLY ASSAULTING NEIGHBOR IN TEXAS

While he was apprehended, the U.S. Border Patrol released Pargas Rodriguez on his own recognizance on the same day pending disposition of his immigration proceedings, ICE noted.

ICE also encountered Pargas Rodriguez at the Dallas County Jail on Nov. 28, 2023, after he was arrested for assault. Ultimately, he was not taken into custody because of prosecutorial discretion as a result of immigration enforcement priorities at the time, ICE said.

MAN BUSTED WITH ANTI-GOVERNMENT, ANTI-TRUMP DOCUMENTS AFTER TEXAS ICE AMBUSH SUSPECT PHONE CALL, FEDS SAY

Earlier this month, ICE received an investigative referral from Border Patrol that suggested Pargas Rodriguez was living in North Texas illegally and wanted in Venezuela for attempted aggravated femicide.

ICE, the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Marshals located Pargas Rodriguez in Plano, Texas, on Aug. 14, and took him into custody.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He remains in custody pending immigration proceedings.