Immigration

ICE lodges detainers against 3 Venezuelans charged with capital murder in Texas

Yosguar Aponte-Jimenez, Jose Trivino-Cruz and Jesus Bellorin-Guzman face charges following Garland shooting

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Brooke Taylor Fox News
Manhunt underway for illegal migrant who attempted to plow car into ICE agents Video

Manhunt underway for illegal migrant who attempted to plow car into ICE agents

Former Acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello on an illegal immigrant charged with attempting to plow his vehicle into ICE agents in Colorado and the day-to-day dangers of being an ICE officer.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged detainers against three migrants from Venezuela who have been charged with capital murder in Texas.

Yosguar Aponte-Jimenez, Jose Trivino-Cruz and Jesus Bellorin-Guzman allegedly were involved in the June 20 shooting death of 48-year-old Santiago Lopez Morales at a Motel 6 in Garland, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

ICE agents

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.  (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

