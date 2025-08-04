ICE lodges detainers against 3 Venezuelans charged with capital murder in Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged detainers against three migrants from Venezuela who have been charged with capital murder in Texas.

Yosguar Aponte-Jimenez, Jose Trivino-Cruz and Jesus Bellorin-Guzman allegedly were involved in the June 20 shooting death of 48-year-old Santiago Lopez Morales at a Motel 6 in Garland, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.