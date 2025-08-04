ICE lodges detainers against 3 Venezuelans charged with capital murder in Texas

Former Acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello on an illegal immigrant charged with attempting to plow his vehicle into ICE agents in Colorado and the day-to-day dangers of being an ICE officer.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged detainers against three migrants from Venezuela who have been charged with capital murder in Texas.
Yosguar Aponte-Jimenez, Jose Trivino-Cruz and Jesus Bellorin-Guzman allegedly were involved in the June 20 shooting death of 48-year-old Santiago Lopez Morales at a Motel 6 in Garland, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.