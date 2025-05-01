ICE files detainers against 2 illegal aliens, including 1 facing attempted murder charges for shooting spree

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed a detainer against a Honduran man this week who was living in the U.S. illegally and now faces attempted murder charges after an alleged shooting spree in Memphis last week.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release that 24-year-old Enoc Martinez faces five counts of attempted murder.

FOX 13 Memphis reported that Memphis police said the shooting spree began just after noon Saturday, when officers responded to a report of a shooting.

One man was critically wounded in the incident before the suspect, later identified as Martinez, sped away.

Nearly 15 minutes later, police responded to a second shooting. Then, three minutes after that, police spotted the suspect before he allegedly opened fire on two more vehicles.

In the third incident, a man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, while a woman was nearly wounded by gunfire, police noted.

DHS said ICE lodged an immigration detainer for Martinez after the shooting.

Martinez illegally entered the U.S. in June 2024 as an unaccompanied minor. At the time, he was apprehended by Border Patrol and turned over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) before being placed with a sponsor in Memphis.

ICE issued a final order for Martinez’s removal in 2022.

In a separate incident, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in New York City lodged an immigration detainer against Felix Rojas April 30.

According to DHS, Rojas, who illegally entered the country multiple times dating back to 1998, was arrested in New York City and charged with rape and grand larceny for allegedly raping a corpse on a subway in Manhattan.

"With impunity, open-border policies have allowed violent criminal aliens to terrorize America’s towns and cities," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "Under President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s leadership, ICE is working around the clock to remove the worst of the worst from our communities. If you are here illegally and break the law, we will hunt you down, arrest you and lock you up."