Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tennessee

ICE files detainers against 2 illegal aliens, including 1 facing attempted murder charges for shooting spree

Man faces 5 counts of attempted murder, while another was charged with heinous crime

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
close
DHS Sec Kristi Noem joins ICE and law enforcement in Arizona Video

DHS Sec Kristi Noem joins ICE and law enforcement in Arizona

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spent Tuesday morning in the field targeting illegal immigrant criminals in Arizona with ICE and law enforcement officials.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed a detainer against a Honduran man this week who was living in the U.S. illegally and now faces attempted murder charges after an alleged shooting spree in Memphis last week.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release that 24-year-old Enoc Martinez faces five counts of attempted murder.

FOX 13 Memphis reported that Memphis police said the shooting spree began just after noon Saturday, when officers responded to a report of a shooting.

One man was critically wounded in the incident before the suspect, later identified as Martinez, sped away. 

Nearly 15 minutes later, police responded to a second shooting. Then, three minutes after that, police spotted the suspect before he allegedly opened fire on two more vehicles.

DEMOCRAT LAWMAKER DEMANDS CONGRESS ACT ON SECURING US BORDER AFTER ‘TRANSPARENT’ ICE FACILITY VISIT 

enoc-martinez-mugshot

ICE lodged a detainer for Enoc Martinez, who entered the U.S. in 2014 as an unaccompanied minor and last week allegedly went on a shooting spree in Memphis. (Department of Homeland Security)

In the third incident, a man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, while a woman was nearly wounded by gunfire, police noted.

DHS said ICE lodged an immigration detainer for Martinez after the shooting.

ICE TOUTS RECORD-BREAKING IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT DURING TRUMP’S FIRST 100 DAYS 

An U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer

ICE is tracking down and arresting illegal alien criminals across the U.S. (ICE)

Martinez illegally entered the U.S. in June 2024 as an unaccompanied minor. At the time, he was apprehended by Border Patrol and turned over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) before being placed with a sponsor in Memphis.

ICE issued a final order for Martinez’s removal in 2022.

OPERATION TIDAL WAVE: ICE, FLORIDA LAW ENFORCEMENT ARREST OVER 1,100 IN RECORD-BREAKING CRACKDOWN

felix-rojas

ICE lodged an immigration detainer against Felix Rojas, an illegal immigrant accused of rape and grand larceny on an NYC subway car. (Department of Homeland Security)

In a separate incident, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in New York City lodged an immigration detainer against Felix Rojas April 30.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

According to DHS, Rojas, who illegally entered the country multiple times dating back to 1998, was arrested in New York City and charged with rape and grand larceny for allegedly raping a corpse on a subway in Manhattan.

"With impunity, open-border policies have allowed violent criminal aliens to terrorize America’s towns and cities," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "Under President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s leadership, ICE is working around the clock to remove the worst of the worst from our communities. If you are here illegally and break the law, we will hunt you down, arrest you and lock you up." 

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.