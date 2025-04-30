Dem lawmaker demands Congress act on securing US border after 'transparent' ICE facility visit

Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., reflected on his visit to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Stewart County, Georgia, last week, emphasizing that he remains optimistic that there is room for congressional achievements on related policies.

"It was a very transparent visit," Davis told Fox News Digital in an interview, noting he also had the opportunity to speak with detainees. "We were able to move around and go to places. I was even able to engage, again, with detainees."

"Probably the best word I would use, which one of the senior administrators used, was ‘busy,’" he added.

The North Carolina Democrat emphasized that although there have been rapid changes in border and immigration policies in recent months, the legislative branch needs to step up to make changes.

"I believe there are broader steps we need to take in Congress to act. I believe we need to move forward with comprehensive immigration reform. I believe that we, without any doubt, need to secure the border as next steps. The number of unlawful entries indeed have come down, but again, we can't just stop where we are now. We need to continue to make sure, you know, that we protect the American people," Davis said.

"We have to crack down on the illegal fentanyl that's making entry into the country," the lawmaker added.

Since Trump took office, migrant encounters at the border have plummeted with just over 7,000 apprehensions in March, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

"We have the most secure border in the history of this nation, and the numbers prove it. President Trump’s policies are saving lives every day," border czar Tom Homan said at the 100 days White House news conference on Monday.

Davis is a second-term congressman who represents parts of eastern North Carolina, in one of the few districts that backed President Donald Trump in November but elected a Democrat to Congress.

Last June, Davis and three other Democratic lawmakers called for the Biden administration to ramp up border security.

"This order is an overdue step, but our southern border is still not secure," the group said regarding an executive order at the time.

Davis noted that he observed some detainees actively going through the judicial process that could determine their future, which could entail deportation.

"I was able to observe a detainee actually going through a judicial review and having a hearing," Davis said, noting he "also witnessed others that were in private security areas, talking to their attorneys."

"So the takeaway for me is, as we're seeing more detainees coming through detention centers, it is important that we walk away prioritizing public safety. We cannot compromise on public safety whatsoever. And I believe we can still do it in a way in which we are able to abide by our Constitution."

There’s been an ongoing discussion about due process for those in the country illegally, as many suspected of criminal gang activity through designated terrorist groups like Tren de Aragua and MS-13 have been transported to El Salvador.