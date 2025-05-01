Operation Tidal Wave: ICE, Florida law enforcement arrest over 1,100 in record-breaking crackdown

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Florida announced the arrests of more than 1,100 illegal immigrants Thursday as part of Operation Tidal Wave, which a top official said is the "most single arrests done by a state in a single week that ICE has ever had."

The recent crackdown included the capture of a "Brazilian national that has a history of aggravated assault," a Mexican national "whose history includes kidnapping" and "Colombian nationals who were convicted of murder," according to ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan.

"This operation really is a historic marker of success that was made possible because of the partnership with the state of Florida," Sheahan said. "Together, we were able to conduct over 1,100 arrests and remove several violent gang members from the communities here in Florida. Operation Tidal Wave is truly a first of its kind operation, utilizing 287(g) resources, integrating with the state and local law enforcement to assist in the day-to-day ICE mission."

ICE describes the 287(g) program as one that allows local law enforcement agencies to "enforce certain aspects of U.S. immigration law."

Sheahan also called Operation Tidal Wave "a model that we're able to take to other states to make it a priority that the president has kept to the American people to make sure our communities are safe and continue to be safe."

"We had a president, Joe Biden, that opened the border and basically declared that people could come illegally, interior enforcement was rendered basically null and void," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Thursday. "And this was impacting not just the southern border and region of Texas or Arizona, but communities all across the country, including in the state of Florida."

"Florida state agencies assisted federal authorities, to arrest over 1,100 illegal aliens across the state. That is a really significant impact," the Republican continued. "And we're demonstrating why we're going to continue to lead on this issue. And you see some of the people that were arrested, these are people that should have never been in our country. Some of these people have been previously deported."

"It sends the message going forward, United States of America is serious about enforcing its immigration laws," DeSantis also said. "So whereas under the previous president, you could pay coyotes and come to the border knowing that you'd be home free once you got there, there's a new sheriff in town – that is not going to be permitted."