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Police and Law Enforcement

ICE involved in shooting after agency says illegal immigrant gang member tried to ram officer

Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez taken to hospital after the shooting in Patterson, California: ICE

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Feds investigate ICE-involved shooting in California Video

Feds investigate ICE-involved shooting in California

Federal and local authorities are investigating an ICE-involved shooting in Patterson, California, on Tuesday involving an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, who was allegedly wanted in connection with a murder investigation. (Courtesy KOVR)

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An alleged illegal immigrant gang member wanted in connection with a murder investigation in El Salvador was shot Tuesday by federal agents in California after authorities claim he tried to run over an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer with his car.

ICE Director Todd Lyons told Fox News the shooting unfolded after ICE agents conducted a targeted vehicle stop in Patterson, California, to arrest Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, a suspected 18th Street Gang member wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection with a murder.

Mendoza Hernandez was allegedly flagged by the National Targeting Center, according to a senior federal law enforcement source.

As agents approached the car, officials said Mendoza Hernandez allegedly weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an officer.

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FBI agents respond to the ICE-involved shooting scene on April 7, 2026.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents respond to the ICE-involved shooting scene on April 7, 2026. (KOVR/NNS)

"Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public," Lyons said.

Mendoza Hernandez was taken to a local hospital.

The extent of his injuries and current condition have not yet been released.

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)'s Sacramento field office said it is responding to the incident, which it said involved ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

"We are conducting a thorough investigation," FBI Sacramento wrote in a statement. "... [We] are grateful for the Patterson community's continued patience and support."

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting with the investigation.

The department noted local law enforcement were not involved in the incident.

FILE - ICE agent standing in hallway outside courtroom at New York Federal Plaza Immigration Court

An agent of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) waits in a hallway outside of a courtroom at New York Federal Plaza Immigration Court inside the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building in New York on July 17, 2025. US President Donald Trump has made deporting undocumented immigrants a key priority for his second term, after successfully campaigning against an alleged "invasion" by criminals. (Charly Triballeau/AFP)

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The incident happened months after Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed Jan. 7 by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, prompting nationwide protests.

Following the shooting, officials said Good was attempting to ram federal agents with her car during an anti-ICE protest.

Split image of an FBI agent and Renee Good.

An FBI agent on scene of the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good and image of Good split. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images and ODU English Department/Facebook)

Patterson, California, is located about 70 miles southeast of San Francisco, just off Interstate 5.

The rural city is known for farming almonds, apricots and other crops.

Fox News' Michael Chin and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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