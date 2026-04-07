ICE involved in shooting after agency says illegal immigrant gang member tried to ram officer

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An alleged illegal immigrant gang member wanted in connection with a murder investigation in El Salvador was shot Tuesday by federal agents in California after authorities claim he tried to run over an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer with his car.

ICE Director Todd Lyons told Fox News the shooting unfolded after ICE agents conducted a targeted vehicle stop in Patterson, California, to arrest Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, a suspected 18th Street Gang member wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection with a murder.

Mendoza Hernandez was allegedly flagged by the National Targeting Center, according to a senior federal law enforcement source.

As agents approached the car, officials said Mendoza Hernandez allegedly weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an officer.

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"Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public," Lyons said.

Mendoza Hernandez was taken to a local hospital.

The extent of his injuries and current condition have not yet been released.

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)'s Sacramento field office said it is responding to the incident, which it said involved ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

"We are conducting a thorough investigation," FBI Sacramento wrote in a statement. "... [We] are grateful for the Patterson community's continued patience and support."

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting with the investigation.

The department noted local law enforcement were not involved in the incident.

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The incident happened months after Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed Jan. 7 by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, prompting nationwide protests.

Following the shooting, officials said Good was attempting to ram federal agents with her car during an anti-ICE protest.

Patterson, California, is located about 70 miles southeast of San Francisco, just off Interstate 5.

The rural city is known for farming almonds, apricots and other crops.

Fox News' Michael Chin and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.