ICE accuses Honduran alien of ramming law enforcement vehicle before agent shoots out tires

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said a Honduran criminal illegal alien rammed a law enforcement vehicle during an arrest attempt in New Jersey on Tuesday, forcing an agent to shoot out the suspect’s tires.

Dramatic video shows the officer drawing his gun during the tense roadside confrontation. The incident unfolded in Roxbury Township when ICE said suspect Jesus Fabian Lopez-Banegas tried to evade arrest by crashing into a law enforcement vehicle and nearly striking an officer. Roxbury Township is in Morris County, roughly 35 miles northwest of Newark.

Video shows an agent drawing his firearm at the crash scene, where a law enforcement vehicle and the suspect’s pickup truck sit nose-to-nose along a snowy roadside.

The agent stands with his gun trained on the vehicle as the suspect eventually steps out and raises his hands, backing away from the officer.

"In an attempt to evade arrest, Lopez-Banegas rammed into a law enforcement vehicle and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over," a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said.

"Following his training, the officer defensively used his firearm and shot out the tires of the vehicle to stop the threat. Thankfully, no one was injured. Officers arrested Banegas and took him into ICE custody."

Lopez-Banegas’ criminal history includes drug trafficking charges, drug possession and driving under the influence, DHS said. In 2021, a judge issued him an order of removal.

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said her office is investigating the incident.

"We are actively investigating an incident involving ICE ERO (Enforcement and Removal Operations) in which a firearm was discharged in Roxbury Township earlier today. There are no known injuries," Davenport said.

"Local law enforcement secured the scene with the cooperation of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is conducting an independent investigation," Davenport added. "We have also been in communication with federal, state, county, and local law enforcement partners."

The incident comes as Department of Homeland Security said officers are facing a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks and a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they try to arrest criminal illegal aliens.