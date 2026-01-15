WATCH: ICE takes down illegal alien who rammed law enforcement vehicles, nearly running over officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested an illegal immigrant who the agency said "weaponized" his vehicle by ramming two ICE vehicles, nearly running over an agent.

Cuban illegal Robyn Argote Brooks rammed two ICE cars in a San Antonio parking lot in an attempt to evade arrest during a targeted vehicle stop, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Video captured of the incident shows Brooks, who is driving a sedan and is boxed in by agents’ vehicles, defying law enforcement directions and suddenly reversing, narrowly missing an agent and hitting a federal SUV. After unsuccessfully accelerating into the larger vehicle, Brooks then speeds into another ICE vehicle in front of him, a sedan, and continues to accelerate as agents attempt to stop him.

Eventually, an agent breaks through Brooks’ window and pulls him out of the car to make the arrest. The incident occurred on Tuesday and comes amid heightened concern about illegals and anti-ICE agitators violently attempting to disrupt federal law enforcement operations.

DHS said that ICE officers are currently facing a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks. The agency said that from January 21, 2025, to January 7, 2026, ICE officers experienced 66 "vehicular attacks," compared to only two during the same time period the previous year.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that one of the ICE officers involved in the arrest was injured and said, "We are praying for him, his health, and his family."

She placed the blame squarely on pro-sanctuary politicians, who she said, "Have encouraged illegal aliens to evade arrest."

"They have created an environment that incites violence against our law enforcement," said McLaughlin, adding that agents are also facing a "more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them."

"Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she warned.

According to the agency, Brooks entered the U.S. under the Biden administration’s CBP One app in 2024, which it said "allowed over a million unvetted aliens into the country."

Brooks is currently in ICE custody.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons argued on Tuesday that federal immigration agents are facing "constant impediments" and "constant attacks."

"When we hear elected officials calling upon individuals to impede or obstruct ICE law enforcement operations nationwide, you're going to see incidents like this," said Lyons. "You saw the officers and agents attempting to apprehend a criminally illegal alien, and there they are using their car as a weapon."

Lyons said one of the agents involved later went to a hospital with neck injuries.

"Every day, this is what the men and women of ICE are facing," he said. "It's constant impediments, constant attacks like this. And it's not safe for my folks, it's not safe for the public. It really needs to stop."

