ICE detainer lodged for illegal migrant accused of murdering 15-year-old Missouri boy who begged for his life

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FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security lodged an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer request for an illegal migrant accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy who allegedly begged for his life before being killed.

Yefry Archaga-Elvir, a Honduran national, and other suspects allegedly lured Miles Young into believing he was meeting a girl. DHS cited a prosecutor in the case who said that Archaga-Elvir blocked Young’s vehicle and chased him down on foot before allegedly shooting him in the chest with a handgun.

The department says that witnesses heard Young’s final words — "I just don’t want to die."

"Miles Young was lured to his death believing he was going to meet a girl. Instead, he was ambushed and killed in cold blood by this illegal alien who went on to brag about the murder," said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis.

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"This animal was released into our country by the Obama administration. ICE lodged an arrest detainer requesting Missouri not release this depraved killer from jail into American neighborhoods," Bis added.

According to DHS, a probable cause affidavit revealed Archaga-Elvir allegedly made a "braggadocios" phone call regarding the killing of Young.

The department says Archaga-Elvir was arrested in Texas as an accompanied minor in 2015, but he was released by the Obama administration.

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Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., also weighed in on the arrest and ICE detainer lodged for the suspect, saying Archaga-Elvir should have never "been in Missouri in the first place."

"A child in my home state of Missouri was ambushed and murdered by an illegal alien," Hawley told Fox News Digital. "Miles Young begged for his life. The criminal never should have been in Missouri in the first place."

"He must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and all criminal illegal aliens must be deported so this tragedy never happens again," Hawley added.

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Court documents obtained by KY3 show alleged premeditation prior to Young’s death.

The suspects used two vehicles to block Young from escape, and tracked his location before carrying out the attack.

A fundraising page was set up for Young following his death, where his family grieved their loss in a post.

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"Miles was a compassionate, loving, and kind 15-year-old who brought light to everyone around him," his family wrote. "He was a big brother, a son, a grandson, and a friend… full of life and always showed care for others."

"No parent should ever have to outlive and bury their child," the statement continued.

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Unlike many "sanctuary" states and jurisdictions, Missouri law RSMo § 67.307 promotes cooperation with federal immigration officials, and prevents the state from adopting policies that block or limit interaction with ICE or related agencies.

Fox News Digital reached out to Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, but did not receive a response in time for publication.