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Suspect in fatal New Jersey hit-and-run crash is illegal alien, fugitive: DHS

Wilson 'Adrian' Morocho-Necta, 33, of Ecuador was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in Morristown, NJ

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca , Preston Mizell Fox News
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EXCLUSIVE: A man who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian with his truck in New Jersey Friday is in the United States illegally, Fox News Digital has learned.

The Department of Homeland Security said Wilson "Adrian" Morocho-Necta, 33, is an illegal alien from Ecuador who entered the U.S. in 2019 via the southern border and was removed back to Mexico after being issued a final order of removal by a judge. 

He then illegally reentered the U.S. at an unknown place and time.

Headshot of Illegal immigrant Wilson

A photo of illegal alien Wilson "Adrian" Morocho-Necta, who is accused of causing a fatal car crash in Morristown, N.J., March 19, 2026. (Morris County Prosecutor's Office)

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Now, he is a fugitive from the law, and ICE is trying to track him down. 

As part of New Jersey's Immigrant Trust Directive, often referred to as a "sanctuary" policy for illegal aliens, local police do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The directive is "designed to strengthen trust between New Jersey’s law enforcement officers and the state’s diverse immigrant communities, thereby ensuring that victims and witnesses feel safe reporting crimes."

ICE Agents approach a home

In this handout provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, foreign nationals were arrested during a targeted enforcement operation. (DHS)

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Morocho-Necta was charged with leaving an accident resulting in death and endangering an injured victim by leaving the crash. The victim has been identified as Justo Pilco-Tenesaca, 68, of Morristown. 

Pilco-Tenesaca was reportedly pinned under the truck, prompting 911 calls from bystanders while Morocho-Necta fled on foot. 

Pilco-Tenesaca was rushed to a nearby hospital after the crash but died from his injuries.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection police officers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection police officers stand outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building during a protest Jan. 17, 2026, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Morocho-Necta was driving an HC Home Improvement & Construction truck. The owner of that company, Eric Couper, reportedly said he was "friggin' mortified" over the crash.

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The City of Morristown did not immediately return a request for comment.

Fox News Digital reached out to Couper. 

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
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