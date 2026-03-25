Suspect in fatal New Jersey hit-and-run crash is illegal alien, fugitive: DHS

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EXCLUSIVE: A man who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian with his truck in New Jersey Friday is in the United States illegally, Fox News Digital has learned.

The Department of Homeland Security said Wilson "Adrian" Morocho-Necta, 33, is an illegal alien from Ecuador who entered the U.S. in 2019 via the southern border and was removed back to Mexico after being issued a final order of removal by a judge.

He then illegally reentered the U.S. at an unknown place and time.

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Now, he is a fugitive from the law, and ICE is trying to track him down.

As part of New Jersey's Immigrant Trust Directive, often referred to as a "sanctuary" policy for illegal aliens, local police do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The directive is "designed to strengthen trust between New Jersey’s law enforcement officers and the state’s diverse immigrant communities, thereby ensuring that victims and witnesses feel safe reporting crimes."

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Morocho-Necta was charged with leaving an accident resulting in death and endangering an injured victim by leaving the crash. The victim has been identified as Justo Pilco-Tenesaca, 68, of Morristown.

Pilco-Tenesaca was reportedly pinned under the truck, prompting 911 calls from bystanders while Morocho-Necta fled on foot.

Pilco-Tenesaca was rushed to a nearby hospital after the crash but died from his injuries.

Morocho-Necta was driving an HC Home Improvement & Construction truck. The owner of that company, Eric Couper, reportedly said he was "friggin' mortified" over the crash.

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The City of Morristown did not immediately return a request for comment.

Fox News Digital reached out to Couper.