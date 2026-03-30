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Donald Trump

Trump speaks with the family of Sheridan Gorman, college student allegedly slain by illegal immigrant

Details of the conversation between Trump and the Gorman family were not immediately disclosed

By Stephen Sorace , Patrick Ward Fox News
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Sheridan Gorman’s family holds vigil, demands accountability after alleged murder by illegal immigrant Video

Sheridan Gorman’s family holds vigil, demands accountability after alleged murder by illegal immigrant

Rep. Jimmy Patronis, R-Fla., discusses the Biden administration’s border policies and criticizes Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s response to the alleged murder of a student by an illegal immigrant on ‘Fox News Live.’

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President Donald Trump has spoken with the family of Sheridan Gorman, an 18-year-old college student who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant in Chicago earlier this month, Fox News has learned.

A White House official confirmed to Fox News on Monday that Trump spoke with Gorman’s family, though did not immediately share details about the conversation the president had with her loved ones.

Gorman, a New York native who was attending Loyola University Chicago, was killed at around 1:06 a.m. on March 19 while with friends near a pier in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

Officials allege Jose Medina-Medina, 25, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, fired one shot at the student, killing her.

SLAIN DC INTERN'S MOM URGES SHERIDAN GORMAN'S FAMILY TO 'FIGHT BACK' AFTER OBITUARY OLIVE BRANCH

Sheridan Gorman in Chicago, Illinois

Sheridan Gorman was killed after being shot in the head while taking a walk with friends at Tobey Prinz Beach, located less than a mile from the Illinois’ campus, around 1 a.m. on March 19, according to reports. (Sheridan G. Gorman via Instagram)

Medina-Medina was apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol on May 9, 2023, and was released into the U.S. under the Biden administration, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Jose Medina-Medina

Jose Medina-Medina, a Venezuelan national, was also arrested for shoplifting and released before the alleged murder, DHS confirmed.  (DHS)

Gorman was reportedly only a few months away from completing her freshman year.

FATHER OF SLAIN 20-YEAR-OLD KILLED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ISSUES STARK WARNING AFTER SHERIDAN GORMAN KILLING

Her mother, Jessica Gorman, delivered emotional remarks Saturday at a vigil in Yorktown Heights, vowing a "fight for justice."

Tom, Jessica and Madelon Gorman at Sheridan gorman vigil

Tom, Jessica and Madelon Gorman are seen among supporters at a vigil in Yorktown, New York.  (Richard Beetham for Fox News Digital)

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"I want to say this gently, but honestly, as a mom. I'm angry," Jessica Gorman said. "I'm like completely heartbroken, and we are going to fight for justice for our sweet Sheridan, and we're going to fight for change."

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

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