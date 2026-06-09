Surveillance video captures Penn State student's final moments before fatal shooting in armed robbery attempt

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Surveillance video captured the final moments before a Pennsylvania State University student was killed after an armed robbery attempt.

The Philadelphia Police Department said Billy Schmidt, 22, was close to home when the armed robbery attempt happened on Saturday around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, the college student was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:47 a.m., according to police.

Schmidt can be heard saying, "Give me my phone," before a gunshot could be heard seconds later.

Bill Schmidt, his father, told ABC7 that his son was coming back from a bar where he was watching the NBA Finals with his friends. Additional security video shows a man throwing a cellphone before another individual can be seen running around a corner being chased by Billy Schmidt, who was then shot in the chest.

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"He was a really good person who cared about everybody and never hurt or bothered a soul, never bothered anyone and for him to get shot like that is a travesty," Bill Schmidt said. "I'm shocked when they stole his phone that he chased them."

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His sister, Anna Schmidt, told reporters she doesn't know how anyone could have killed her brother.

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"I miss him so much, and I don't understand how someone can do this," Anna Schmidt said.

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In a statement, Penn State University said Billy Schmidt was studying journalism at Penn State World Campus and was on track to graduate in December.

"We are heartbroken over the tragic death of William Schmidt and we share our deepest condolences with his family and friends," the university said.

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Police have not made an arrest in connection with the college student's killing. One neighbor urged anyone with information to help police.

"I want justice, I want the kid that shot Billy to be found," a neighbor told FOX 29. "If anyone's out there that recognizes anything... they seem young to me. If anyone has any information or recognizes anything about the kids, I would love for them to come forward."