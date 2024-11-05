Missing Suzanne Simpson's daughter says father 'took my mother's life' after real estate agent's disappearance

Texas luxury real estate agent Suzanne Simpson has been missing for over a month, and while her husband Brad Simpson was charged with assaulting her before her disappearance, their daughter believes her father "took my mother's life."

"My mom was a victim of abuse from my father," Chandler Simpson, 20, wrote on Instagram. "My father took my mother's life in a state of rage and control," San Antonio Express-News reported.

Suzanne Simpson, 51, disappeared on Oct. 6 after reportedly fighting with her husband of 22 years in Olmos Park, in the San Antonio area.

A neighbor told police he saw Brad and Suzanne fighting each other on the night of Oct. 6 and later heard screams coming from a nearby wooded area, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital. The neighbor observed that "Ms. Simpson was attempting to get away from Mr. Simpson's grasp as he tried to pull her downwards," the report continued.

The couple’s youngest child told school staff that her parents had been fighting, and that her father had struck her mother in the face and possibly pushed her into a wall, and he had taken away her cellphone, according to the affidavit.

"In our community, this should not be happening and I will not stop speaking as the voice of my mother until she is found. I will forever represent all victims of domestic abuse and assault," Chandler Simpson continued in her post. "As my mother's daughter I will tell our story over and over again. With every breath, I will make sure you remember her name. Suzanne Simpson was a victim of abuse and a victim of this community. Beyond being a victim, she was a phenomenal mother, hardworking, driven, loving and kind."

Brad Simpson was initially charged with assault of a family member causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint for the Oct. 6 incident with his wife. He was later charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and ultimately charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence. He is being held on $3 million bond.

Despite the charges against him, authorities have not charged him in connection to his wife's disappearance.

"Those who choose to remain silent are choosing to blind themselves from domestic violence in our homes. My mother tried to leave my father and lost her life," the 20-year-old Simpson daughter wrote.

"Shame on my community for not speaking about domestic violence. Within Alamo Heights, women are marginalized by society and misogyny everyday and are told to keep their mouths shut. THIS IS THE TIME TO SPEAK. SPEAK FOR MY MOM. SPEAK FOR YOURSELF. Your voice will be heard, my mom fought for her life, fought for her family, and herself."

Prior to his daughter's words, Brad Simpson's brother condemned his lack of cooperation with law enforcement.

"It’s essential to assist investigators, especially in a case where a mother of four is missing. As both a husband and a father, I find it unimaginable that anyone would withhold cooperation when a loved one’s life may be in jeopardy," Barton Simpson told MySA. "In this situation, cooperation could provide answers to help the family find closure or move forward. For Brad to refuse to assist – even if it poses some risk to himself – demonstrates a concerning lack of empathy for those he claims to love."

He responded to Brad Simpson's attorney Steven Gilmore calling the charges against his client "ludicrous," writing in a Facebook post, "The truly ludicrous thing is that Brad refuses to cooperate with the authorities while his wife is missing, leaving his children and family in pain."

Barton Simpson told police that Brad Simpson had called him and apologized for all the problems he had caused, according to the arrest affidavit.

"Normally, when a person is not involved in criminal activity, they voluntarily will talk to law enforcement," attorney and former homicide detective Ted Williams previously told Fox News Digital. "But if the individual feels that law enforcement suspect them specifically of being involved in the criminal activity, such as his wife, Suzanne Simpson, having been involved in some form of foul play, then quite naturally, he's not going to talk to them whether he's engaged a lawyer or not or he's not going to talk to them."

Authorities have searched extensively for Suzanne, including sweeps of Olmos Park, surrounding wooded areas, and a landfill in southeast Bexar County, but she has not been located.

Suzanne's mother, Barbara Clark, previously told News 4 San Antonio that she does not believe her daughter is alive.

James "Val" Cotter, Brad Simpson's longtime friend and business partner, is accused of hiding Brad's gun after Brad had sent him a series of ominous texts just days after his wife went missing.

"He has shown he is going to do everything it takes to protect [Brad Simpson]," prosecutor Casey Sandoval said, San Antonio Express-News reported. She said Cotter lied to authorities twice about the weapon to try to shield Brad Simpson. Cotter and Brad Simpson have been friends for 25 years, investigators said.

Cotter was arrested on Oct. 21 and charged with tampering with evidence and possessing a prohibited weapon, both third-degree felonies. Authorities have said his case is related to the investigation of Suzanne Simpson's disappearance, the outlet added.

His bond was set at $1 million, and he was in court on Monday and Tuesday, seeking to reduce his bond. The judge delayed the hearing on Tuesday, as Cotter's mother, who was set to testify, had her flight delayed, the local outlet reported.

Cotter's attorney, Robert Maurer, called Cotter's $1 million bond unconstitutional, KSAT reported. "The only reason the state wants these bonds high is to keep him in jail," Maurer said.

Family and friends of Suzanne Simpson showed up to the courtroom during Cotter's hearing to show support for the missing mother, holding up her missing person poster during the hearing, the outlet reported.

"What is unusual is that this was a woman who worked and was very dependable and loved her children and was always in contact with her children and her family and her friends. Suddenly that stopped…" Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said previously.

Brad Simpson's arraignment hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13. His attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"If you stand with my mother and our family please be present at my dad's hearing on Nov 13 in SATX, stand with us in silence for my mother, justice will be served and my mom will be brought home," his daughter Chandler wrote.