Texas mom, luxury real estate agent missing after party at exclusive private club, husband arrested

The husband of a missing Texas mom of four has been arrested after the couple allegedly fought Sunday night before her disappearance, police say.

Brad Simpson, 53, was arrested Wednesday in Kendall County on a family violence charge in relation to his wife Suzanne Simpson's disappearance, Olmos Park Police said.

Between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday, there was a "disturbance" between the Simpsons at The Argyle, a club in Alamo Heights, near San Antonio, Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said at a press conference broadcast by WOAI News 4. The couple had been at a birthday party there, according to San Antonio Reports.

Police said the fight between the two got physical. Police were notified of this 24 hours later, when Brad reported his wife of 22 years missing.

A neighbor told police he saw Brad and Suzanne arguing outside his window, and the two then began physically fighting with each other, the outlet reported, based on a police report.

The neighbor said he saw Brad "grabbing her upper torso area to gain control of her body," and when the neighbor went outside, he heard screaming coming from a nearby wooded area.

The neighbor also told police he saw Brad drive off in his pickup truck about an hour later and return about one or two hours after that.

Brad has been "uncooperative," and friends and family have been telling police there has been "tension" in the family, Villegas said at the press conference.

He has been charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence and unlawful restraint for the Sunday night incident.

Suzanne, a 51-year-old real estate agent, was last seen Sunday at 11 p.m. in the 500 Block of East Olmos in Olmos Park. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a long black dress and black heels.

Her friends and family say it is "highly unusual" for her to just disappear.

"Suzanne was known or is known as a very loving and reliable person, especially with her children and her work," Villegas said. She has not been in contact with her children or been to work.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's assistance, asking anyone who saw a black 2019 GMC AT4 pickup truck, with a Texas license plate MWD7050, between the morning of Oct. 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 8, to please contact the Olmos Park Police Department.

Police are continuing to search for Suzanne, and they have been searching in the woods. They have found two evidence articles of interest in the woods, Villegas said.

According to jail records, Brad Simpson was sent to the Kendall County Jail on a $1 million bond on both charges for a total bond of $2 million.