Texas real estate tycoon sent chilling texts to business partner days after wife's disappearance: docs

The husband of Suzanne Simpson, the missing Texas mom of four, sent a series of chilling texts to his business partner just days after his wife vanished.

According to an arrest affidavit, obtained by KENS5, luxury real estate agent Brad Simpson texted his business partner, James Vallee Cotter, on Oct. 8, just two days after his wife went missing.

The ominous texts requested Cotter to "haul a--," with Simson divulging that he "doesn't have much time."

"If you're in Bandera, can you haul a-- to meet me at your house?" Simpson allegedly texted. "I don't have much time."

HUSBAND OF MISSING TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT DENIES ‘LUDICROUS’ CHARGES AGAINST HIM: LAWYER

In a second text message, detailed in the affidavit, Simpson allegedly wrote, "Sorry for the urgency, but you're all I got especially now... social media is destroying me."

The affidavit said that Cotter agreed to hide a machine gun at his San Antonio home, concealing it in the wall of his home.

The local outlet said that on Monday, Oct. 21, an ATF K-9 team helped locate the AK-47.

Cotter was arrested on Monday for allegedly hiding the gun. He was accused of tampering with evidence and not being truthful with law enforcement.

HUNT FOR MISSING TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT LEADS TO WOODS OUTSIDE SAN ANTONIO

Court records show Cotter's bond was set at $500,000, and conditions were set that included house arrest and an order that Cotter surrender his passport to law enforcement. Fox News Digital has reached out to Cotter's attorneys for comment.

Simpson is facing a federal gun charge after he was found to be illegally in possession of a short-barreled rifle. He was previously charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence and unlawful restraint.

Despite the additional charge, authorities have not charged Simpson in relation to his wife's disappearance. Simpson is being held on a combined $1 million in bonds for his two new charges, upping his total bonds to $3 million.

Suzanne Simpson has been missing for over two weeks. She disappeared on Oct. 6 after reportedly fighting with her husband of 22 years in Olmos Park, in the San Antonio area.

On Sunday night, Oct. 6, there was a "disturbance" between the Simpsons at the Argyle, a club in the San Antonio area, Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said at a previous press conference.

A neighbor told police he allegedly saw Brad and Suzanne physically fighting each other that night and later heard screams coming from a nearby wooded area, according to the arrest affidavit.

The neighbor observed that "Ms. Simpson was attempting to get away from Mr. Simpson's grasp as he tried to pull her downwards," the report continued. About an hour later, the neighbor reportedly saw Brad Simpson’s black GMC pickup drive off and return an hour or two later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the San Antonio Public Defender's Office, which is representing Simpson, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Olmos Park Police Department for comment.

Fox News Digital's Mollie Markowitz contributed to this report.