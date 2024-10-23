Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Texas real estate tycoon sent chilling texts to business partner days after wife's disappearance: docs

Brad Simpson's business associate was arrested and accused of tampering with evidence

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Texas authorities search for missing mom Suzanne Simpson Video

Texas authorities search for missing mom Suzanne Simpson

The search for missing Texas mom Suzanne Simpson enters week two after the real estate agent disappeared near San Antonio. (KABB)

The husband of Suzanne Simpson, the missing Texas mom of four, sent a series of chilling texts to his business partner just days after his wife vanished. 

According to an arrest affidavit, obtained by KENS5, luxury real estate agent Brad Simpson texted his business partner, James Vallee Cotter, on Oct. 8, just two days after his wife went missing.

The ominous texts requested Cotter to "haul a--," with Simson divulging that he "doesn't have much time."

"If you're in Bandera, can you haul a-- to meet me at your house?" Simpson allegedly texted. "I don't have much time."

HUSBAND OF MISSING TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT DENIES ‘LUDICROUS’ CHARGES AGAINST HIM: LAWYER

Missing mom Suzanne and husband Brad Simpson

Missing Texas mom Suzanne Simpson is pictured with her husband Brad Simpson.  (Facebook/Suzanne Simpson)

In a second text message, detailed in the affidavit, Simpson allegedly wrote, "Sorry for the urgency, but you're all I got especially now... social media is destroying me." 

The affidavit said that Cotter agreed to hide a machine gun at his San Antonio home, concealing it in the wall of his home.

The local outlet said that on Monday, Oct. 21, an ATF K-9 team helped locate the AK-47.

James Valle Cotter mugshot

According to Bexar County Court records, James Valle Cotter, 65, was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $500,000.  (Bexar County Jail)

Cotter was arrested on Monday for allegedly hiding the gun. He was accused of tampering with evidence and not being truthful with law enforcement. 

HUNT FOR MISSING TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT LEADS TO WOODS OUTSIDE SAN ANTONIO

Court records show Cotter's bond was set at $500,000, and conditions were set that included house arrest and an order that Cotter surrender his passport to law enforcement. Fox News Digital has reached out to Cotter's attorneys for comment.

Brad Simpson arrested, husband of missing Texas mom

Brad Simpson, husband of missing Texas mom Suzanne Simpson, has been arrested.  (Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Simpson is facing a federal gun charge after he was found to be illegally in possession of a short-barreled rifle. He was previously charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence and unlawful restraint.

Despite the additional charge, authorities have not charged Simpson in relation to his wife's disappearance. Simpson is being held on a combined $1 million in bonds for his two new charges, upping his total bonds to $3 million.

Missing mom Suzanne Simpson

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a new photo of missing mom Suzanne Simpson from the night she disappeared. (The Texas Department of Public Safety)

Suzanne Simpson has been missing for over two weeks. She disappeared on Oct. 6 after reportedly fighting with her husband of 22 years in Olmos Park, in the San Antonio area. 

On Sunday night, Oct. 6, there was a "disturbance" between the Simpsons at the Argyle, a club in the San Antonio area, Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said at a previous press conference. 

San Antonio police cadets help search for Suzanne Simpson

San Antonio police cadets search a landfill in the disappearance of Suzanne Simpson. (Chief Bill McManus/X)

A neighbor told police he allegedly saw Brad and Suzanne physically fighting each other that night and later heard screams coming from a nearby wooded area, according to the arrest affidavit.

The neighbor observed that "Ms. Simpson was attempting to get away from Mr. Simpson's grasp as he tried to pull her downwards," the report continued. About an hour later, the neighbor reportedly saw Brad Simpson’s black GMC pickup drive off and return an hour or two later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the San Antonio Public Defender's Office, which is representing Simpson, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Olmos Park Police Department for comment.

Fox News Digital's Mollie Markowitz contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.