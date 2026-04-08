Husband of American woman missing in the Bahamas speaks out for first time, says he is 'heartbroken'

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HOPE TOWN, Bahamas —The husband of a missing American woman in the Bahamas has spoken out for the first time since she disappeared off a small boat, writing that he is "heartbroken."

Bahamian officials said Lynette Hooker, 55, and Brian Hooker, 58, left Hope Town's Abaco Inn at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and went on a smaller boat, known as a dinghy, to travel to their yacht. Brian Hooker reportedly told officials that Lynette fell into the water with the ignition key, causing the engine to shut off. The current carried her away, according to Brian, who paddled back to a marina at Marsh Harbor. He reported Lynette missing at around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Brian Hooker spoke out about his wife's disappearance for the first time on Wednesday.

"I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas. Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus," Brian Hooker said in a Facebook post.

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"Our family is deeply grateful for the Bahamian people's assistance, especially that of the Hopetown Volunteer Fire & Rescue team, Royal Bahamas police force, Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and the US Coast Guard, who have worked tirelessly in an ongoing effort to bring Lynette back to us. Thank you to everyone for keeping Lynette in your thoughts and for your support of our family during this difficult time." he added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.