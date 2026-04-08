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Husband of American woman missing in the Bahamas speaks out for first time, says he is 'heartbroken'

Brian Hooker says Lynette, 55, fell into the water near Elbow Cay and the current carried her away

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
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American woman missing at sea, FBI expert weighs in on Bahamas boat trip disappearance Video

American woman missing at sea, FBI expert weighs in on Bahamas boat trip disappearance

An American woman is missing at sea after her husband reported she fell overboard during a boat trip in the Bahamas as former FBI Special Agent Nicole Parker discusses the investigation.

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HOPE TOWN, Bahamas —The husband of a missing American woman in the Bahamas has spoken out for the first time since she disappeared off a small boat, writing that he is "heartbroken."

Bahamian officials said Lynette Hooker, 55, and Brian Hooker, 58, left Hope Town's Abaco Inn at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and went on a smaller boat, known as a dinghy, to travel to their yacht. Brian Hooker reportedly told officials that Lynette fell into the water with the ignition key, causing the engine to shut off. The current carried her away, according to Brian, who paddled back to a marina at Marsh Harbor. He reported Lynette missing at around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Brian Hooker spoke out about his wife's disappearance for the first time on Wednesday.

"I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas. Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus," Brian Hooker said in a Facebook post.

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Lynette Hooker (L and C) and Brian Hooker (R)

Lynette Hooker went missing after she fell off a small boat on Saturday evening. Her husband, Brian Hooker, reported her missing early Sunday morning. (Brian Hooker and Lynette Hooker/Facebook)

"Our family is deeply grateful for the Bahamian people's assistance, especially that of the Hopetown Volunteer Fire & Rescue team, Royal Bahamas police force, Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and the US Coast Guard, who have worked tirelessly in an ongoing effort to bring Lynette back to us. Thank you to everyone for keeping Lynette in your thoughts and for your support of our family during this difficult time." he added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
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