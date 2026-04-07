Daughter of missing American woman in Bahamas says there were 'prior issues,' calls for full investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The daughter of a missing American in the Bahamas she has learned of "prior issues" and called for a thorough investigation into the disappearance of her mother, who authorities say fell off the boat she was on.

Bahaman officials said 55-year-old Lynette Hooker and her husband, Brian Hooker, 58, left the Abaco Inn from Hope Town at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a small boat and were headed to their yacht, adding the couple was planning to go to Elbow Cay.

While the couple was on the 8-foot dinghy en-route to their yacht, authorities said Lynette Hooker fell off the boat with the ignition key, causing the engine to shut off. The current carried Lynette Hooker away, and Brian Hooker paddled to a marina at Marsh Harbor, where he reported his wife missing at around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Lynette Walker's daughter, Karli Aylesworth, called for a thorough investigation in a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. Aylesworth's biological father is not Brian Hooker.

"There have been prior issues brought to my attention, which may be important for any thorough investigation. If this truly was an accident, I can understand and live with it," Aylesworth said. "However, there needs to be an intensive review of the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident before that can be determined."

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

"While the Royal Bahamian police are investigating this matter, I would also appreciate any involvement of the federal, state or local authorities to look into the circumstances of this tragic situation," she added.

Aylesworth said she has been "privy to very little information," adding her "sole concern is to find out what happened to my mother and make sure a full and complete investigation is performed into her disappearance."

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. federal authorities as well as local and state authorities in Michigan, where the couple lives.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

Authorities haven't said if Lynette Hooker was wearing a life jacket at the time she allegedly fell off the small boat.

The couple is very active on social media, largely showcasing their yacht. Their most recent Instagram post was made on Friday afternoon showcasing a small boat with the caption, "Not going anywhere for a while?!"

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is investigating the woman's disappearance along with the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the Hope Town Fire & Rescue.

Due to crime, the U.S. State Department currently says the Bahamas is under a level 2 travel advisory and urges Americans to "exercise increased caution" due to crime, beach safety, as well as jet skis and boating.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the State Department told Fox News Digital, "We are aware of reports regarding a missing American near Elbow Cay in the Abacos in The Bahamas and are working with Bahamian authorities to provide assistance."

The State Department said that boating in the Bahamas isn't well regulated, stating that "injuries and deaths have occurred."