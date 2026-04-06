American woman missing after husband says she fell overboard, swept to sea during Bahamas boat trip: police

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An American woman went missing in the Bahamas on Saturday after she fell overboard on a boat trip and was carried away by strong currents , according to local police.

The woman was swept into the ocean on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. during an evening boat trip with her husband from Hope Town to Elbow Cay in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Authorities said the woman fell off the boat with the ignition key, causing the engine to shut off.

Police said her husband lost sight of her while strong currents swept her away, adding that both people are U.S. nationals.

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The man paddled to shore, reaching the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard around 4 a.m. Sunday.

He alerted someone after paddling to shore, who then notified police of his wife's disappearance .

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The Royal Bahamas Police Force is investigating the woman's disappearance along with the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the Hope Town Fire & Rescue.

Due to crime, the U.S. State Department currently says the Bahamas is under a level 2 travel advisory and urges Americans to "exercise increased caution" due to crime, beach safety, as well as jet skis and boating.

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The State Department said that boating in the Bahamas isn't well regulated, stating that "injuries and deaths have occurred."