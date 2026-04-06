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Missing Persons

American woman missing after husband says she fell overboard, swept to sea during Bahamas boat trip: police

Police say strong currents swept her away during a Saturday boat trip with her husband near Hope Town

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
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An American woman went missing in the Bahamas on Saturday after she fell overboard on a boat trip and was carried away by strong currents, according to local police.

The woman was swept into the ocean on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. during an evening boat trip with her husband from Hope Town to Elbow Cay in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Authorities said the woman fell off the boat with the ignition key, causing the engine to shut off.

Police said her husband lost sight of her while strong currents swept her away, adding that both people are U.S. nationals.

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Aerial view of Hope Town, Great Abaco Island, Bahamas.

Drone view of harbor bay with many yacht on mooring balls, blue sky and waters. (Getty Images/Mr-Fox)

The man paddled to shore, reaching the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard around 4 a.m. Sunday.

He alerted someone after paddling to shore, who then notified police of his wife's disappearance.

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Crystal clear sea and beach along the coast north of George Town in Great Exuma Bahamas

BAHAMAS - APRIL 23: Crystal clear sea and the beach along the coast north of George Town, Great Exuma, Bahamas. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images) (DeAgostini/Getty Images)

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is investigating the woman's disappearance along with the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the Hope Town Fire & Rescue.

Due to crime, the U.S. State Department currently says the Bahamas is under a level 2 travel advisory and urges Americans to "exercise increased caution" due to crime, beach safety, as well as jet skis and boating.

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Rows of sunbeds under coconut palm trees in Nassau, The Bahamas

Rows of sunbeds and coconut palmtrees in Nassau, The Bahamas. (EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

The State Department said that boating in the Bahamas isn't well regulated, stating that "injuries and deaths have occurred."

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
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