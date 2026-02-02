Children’s book author Kouri Richins says scandal and notoriety poisoned her murder trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorneys for a Utah woman accused of murdering her husband are seeking a last-minute change of venue, arguing the case has become too well-known locally for justice to be decided by an impartial jury.

Kouri Richins, a Utah children’s book author and mother of three, is charged with murdering her husband, Eric Richins, in a case that has drawn intense scrutiny and widespread media attention.

In a motion filed Friday, defense attorneys argued that publicity surrounding the case has so permeated Summit County that seating an impartial jury is no longer realistic. Jury questionnaires cited in the filing show more than 85% of potential jurors recognized the case, with roughly 60% saying they followed it closely.

Defense attorneys said that once jurors who acknowledged familiarity with the case or who indicated bias or other disqualifying issues are removed, the remaining jury pool shrinks to approximately 72 potential jurors, far fewer than what is typically needed to seat a jury and alternates in a felony trial.

SUSPECTED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN’S LAWYER POUNCES ON WITNESS FLIP IN UTAH POISON MOM CASE

"With a jury pool of less than 100 jurors it will be nearly impossible for Ms. Richins to receive a fair trial by a jury of her peers," the defense wrote.

The filing also warns that some jurors may not fully realize how familiar they are with the case until specific evidence is discussed in court. Defense attorneys said referencing certain details, including a document referred to as the "walk the dog letter," could trigger additional jurors to recognize the case during jury selection, further shrinking the pool.

To seat a jury of eight with four alternates, the defense notes, the court must qualify at least 43 jurors, something attorneys argue is unlikely given the number of disqualifications already identified.

The venue request marks the second defense motion filed in the past week, as jury selection approaches. In a separate motion filed last week, Richins’ attorneys accused members of the prosecution team of witness intimidation, alleging a key witness was threatened with arrest and jail time if she did not cooperate with investigators.

UTAH CHILDREN’S AUTHOR KOURI RICHINS SAYS STATE THREATENED WITNESSES AHEAD OF TRIAL IN HUSBAND’S POISONING

Richins has pleaded not guilty and denies killing her husband.

Prosecutors allege Richins poisoned her husband with a cocktail laced with illicit fentanyl while the couple was celebrating at their home in March 2022.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

A medical examiner later determined Eric Richins had more than five times the lethal amount of fentanyl in his system. Charging documents also state his gastric fluid contained 16,000 ng/ml of quetiapine, an antipsychotic medication sometimes used as a sleep aid.

Authorities claim the fatal poisoning was not the first attempt. Court records allege Richins tried to poison her husband weeks earlier on Valentine’s Day 2022 by slipping fentanyl into his favorite sandwich. Eric Richins reportedly broke out in hives and struggled to breathe after eating the sandwich, used his son’s EpiPen and took Benadryl before falling asleep for hours. He survived the incident.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Prosecutors allege Richins killed her husband as part of a plan to collect millions of dollars in life insurance proceeds. Court documents say she purchased multiple life insurance policies totaling nearly $2 million, later changing the beneficiary to herself without her husband’s authorization. Authorities say Eric Richins discovered the change and switched the beneficiary back to his business partner.

Investigators also allege Richins planned to use the insurance money to finish and flip a $2 million Wasatch County mansion, an investment Eric Richins’ family said he did not approve of.

SEND US A TIP HERE

Richins was arrested in May 2023 and later gained national attention after publishing a children’s book about grief following her husband’s death.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Feb. 10, with trial set to start Feb. 23 before Judge Richard Mrazik. The judge has not yet ruled on the defense motion to change venue.

Kathy Nester, one of Richins’ defense attorneys, is also representing Tyler Robinson, the defendant charged in a separate, unrelated Utah criminal case stemming from the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court this week.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.