Crime
Published

Holly Grim slaying: Pennsylvania man found guilty in 2013 murder of his coworker

Prosecutors said Horvath stalked Grim before kidnapping her from her Monroe County, Pennsylvania, home and killing her in 2013

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
A Monroe County, Pennsylvania, jury found a man accused of kidnapping and murdering his coworker in 2013 guilty on nearly all charges. 

The jury found Michael Horvath guilty on charges of homicide, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse nine years after Holly Grim's disappearance, FOX affiliate WOLF-TV reported. 

Horvath was acquitted of obstruction of law enforcement. 

"I'm happy that we got some justice for the Grim family," Zachary Grim, Holly Grim's son, told reporters Friday, according to WFMZ. "I'm not sure if I can move on, but we are all going to try."

  • Murdered Pennsylvania woman Holly Grim
    Image 1 of 2

    Grim worked with Horvath at a church organ manufacturing company.  (Pennsylvania State Police)

  • Michael Horvath mugshot
    Image 2 of 2

    Michael Horvath was arrested after investigators found a bone on his property matched the DNA of Holly Grim, a woman last seen in November 2013 who was a co-worker of Horvath at a church organ manufacturer.  (Lehigh County DUI Processing Center )

Grim, who was 41 at the time of her death and worked with Horvath at a church organ manufacturing company, went missing from the Red Maples Mobile Home Park in Lower Macungie Township in November 2013, according to the Pennsylvania State Police

Prosecutors said Horvath stalked Grim before kidnapping her from her home and killing her, WFMZ reported.

He eventually buried her body on his land, but authorities did not discover her remains until three years later in 2016, when a bone discovered on his property matched Grim's DNA.

Horvath's sentencing hearing is set for September. 

The Monroe County District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

