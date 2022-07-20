Hispanic voters 'fed up' with Democrats, predator threat at K-12 schools and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘FED UP’ WITH THE LEFT - Hispanic voters reveal why they're fleeing the Democratic Party, setting up a potential red wave in November. Continue reading …

PREDATOR THREAT - At least 181 K-12 educators have been charged with child sex crimes in first half of 2022. Continue reading …

CODE RED - ‘Defund’ movement and media vilification are contributing to police suicides, experts say. Continue reading …

UNENDING ‘ASSAULT’ - Biden’s political attack on Border Patrol agents continues even though they were exonerated, former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf writes. Continue reading …

NO FREEDOM TO BE FUNNY - John Cleese warns that wokeness is having a 'disastrous' impact on comedy. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PRIMARY NIGHT - A Trump-backed candidate is the projected winner in a hot Maryland race. Continue reading …

OUT OF TOUCH - President Biden comes under fire for hyping falling gas prices while inflation grows. Continue reading …

BETO’S BENEFACTOR - George Soros has contributed $1 million to O’Rourke’s Texas gubernatorial campaign. Continue reading …

FAMILY AFFAIR - Maxine Waters paid her daughter another $16,500 in campaign funds, adding to $1.2M in previous payments. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘GO HOME, LITTLE BOY’ - Prince Harry's UN speech condemning America gets ripped to shreds. Continue reading …

‘NUANCED VIEWS’ - Democrats face 'conservative streak' among African American churchgoers opposed to abortion, The New York Times warns. Continue reading …

MANCHIN ROASTED - 'The View' hosts slam the West Virginia Democratic senator on climate change: 'They're waiting for the Eiffel Tower to melt.' Continue reading …

FAILURE TO REPORT - CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC ignore Nancy Pelosi's husband buying over $1 million of computer chip stock ahead of vote. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host roasts AOC's arrest: 'Ready for her close-up.' Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – The great replacement is an electoral strategy. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Joe Biden and the climate alarmists ‘want’ the American people to feel pain from higher pump prices, gas bills and food. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Climate alarmists want strict government control on how business operates and eventually how we live. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

GEOFFREY’S BACK! - Toys R Us looking to make brick and mortar retail return in time for the holidays. Continue reading …

SMART STEPS - Ivana Trump's tragic fall is a reminder to use a safety checklist for our seniors at home. Continue reading …

STYLISH KING - Elvis Presley became a rock 'n' roll icon with the help of Memphis clothier: ‘That changed everything.' Continue reading …

‘GOTTA DO WHAT YOU’VE GOTTA DO' - NBA champ Andrew Wiggins says he regrets getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Sometime around 1965, our leaders stopped trying to make the United States a hospitable place for American citizens, their constituents, to have their own families. So, they stopped doing it, and instead they just imported new people. That's literally what happened."

- TUCKER CARLSON

