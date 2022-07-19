Laura Ingraham: They want strict government control on how business operates and eventually how we live

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discusses how despite climate alarmist paranoia and "feeling" around the earth getting warmer, this is not the warmest period in recent history on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: All the enlightened people, you know who they are. They now insist that summer is no longer supposed to be hot. So any heat wave, anywhere by its very existence is evidence of climate change. So they're all reading from the same playbook with the end game more obvious by the day: the climate propaganda. It's saturating the airwaves.

LAURA INGRAHAM: THE FEAR-MONGERING GLOBALISTS ARE WORRIED THEIR DREAM OF A CARBON NEUTRAL WORLD IS FADING AWAY

They never have to establish actual facts. It's all kind of, I don't know, just a feeling. Of course, the truth about global warming is never as simple as they claim. So showing this really scary-looking temperature map with a bunch of red on it ignores another expert analysis. The worst heatwaves on our planet aren't happening now. They actually occurred 40 years ago, according to a review by researchers from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

We show there have been some even greater extremes in the last few decades, said Vikki Thompson, a climate scientist at the University of Bristol and lead author of this new paper. And notice, by the way, that the climate controls wailing about how this is the worst heatwave ever don't acknowledge what happened in Europe almost two decades ago: 35,000 people died because of what, extreme heat? Yet the Left and its media allies, they want strict government controls on how business operates and eventually on how we as free citizens live.

