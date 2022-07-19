'The View' hosts slam Joe Manchin on climate change: 'They're waiting for the Eiffel Tower to melt'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" hosts criticized Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Tuesday after reports said that he would not consider the White House's climate and tax increase provisions in the Democratic spending bill.

Co-host Joy Behar said at the end of the segment that it was as if lawmakers such as Manchin were "waiting for the Eiffel Tower to melt."

Fellow co-host Sara Haines said earlier in the conversation that Manchin was being "dishonest."

"I think there are people who are freaked out, we got too much dirty money in D.C. because the energy companies are paying out in big ways. We know that Senator Manchin has received a ton of money, he comes from West Virginia, that happens to be a coal-producing state and in the name of saying he’s protecting his constituents, one, he’s being dishonest speaking to science, like this is an inevitable conclusion that we have to move to clean energy and there are people that invest money in teaching those same workers how to change over and transfer over to that," Haines said.

JOY BEHAR GIVES BIDEN A PASS ON ABORTION, BLAMES ‘DINOS' IN CONGRESS: ‘THE GUY IS TRYING’

Haines said climate change was an existential crisis and lawmakers need to get ahead of it and "rule over money."

Behar noted that climate change was a world-wide issue and criticized Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro as well as China, but said that "we're in trouble because of Manchin" and the Republican Party.

Manchin later denied saying he didn't support Biden's climate and tax provisions in the spending bill and said the reports were overblown.

"I said, can we just wait until the inflation figures come out [for] July, until we know if the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates," Manchin said. "Then make the decision on what we can do and how much we can do."

‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS SHUT DOWN CLAIM THAT ‘RED WAVE IS COMING’: ‘YOU DON’T KNOW THAT'

Co-host Sunny Hostin said West Virginia was the fifth-poorest state in the U.S. and that Manchin "has been listed as one of the 20 richest senators."

"He has received millions and millions of dollars from the coal and gas industry and therein lies the problem," she said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said these decisions and debates affect the people the most. "Clean your crap up, you know. Clean your crap up. You’re doing a disservice to the people. You’re doing a disservice to the people you’re supposed to be supporting," she said. "Don't you see what's happening?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House is reportedly fuming over Manchin and the recent reports of his unreliable support but they're trying not to "show it," according to Politico.