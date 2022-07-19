Sean Hannity: In reality, they want you to feel pain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed how Joe Biden and the climate alarmists "want" the American people to feel pain from higher pump prices, gas bills and food on "Hannity."

HANNITY: BIDEN FAILED TO DELIVER FROM HIS ‘EMBARRASSING’ TRIP ABROAD

SEAN HANNITY: Over the past 18 months, you might have noticed that Joe Biden and the climate cult alarmists who control him sometimes pretend that they think they have a monopoly of compassion. They feel your pain. In reality, they want you to feel pain. They want it, Joe promised. It is delivering. They want you to pay more at the pump. They want your energy bills to be higher. They want food prices to rise.

They want you to make do with less. All in the name of climate change. Now, according to them, the administration must take extreme measures right now in order to save Mother Earth from imminent doom. Now, ultimately, this is nothing more than window dressing. In other words, a huge Trojan horse for big government socialism. They want to fundamentally transform this country, even if it means your life gets a hell of a lot worse.

Now, the climate cult alarmists are waging a war on the American people, on our budgets. They are disproportionately impacting negatively the poor, the middle class, people on fixed income, the elderly in this country. But don't take my word for it. Listen to small-town mayor and genius, the man of all experience, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

