Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Highland Park shooting person of interest Robert Crimo captured after manhunt

The Highland Park July 4 parade suspected shooter remained at large hours after the attack Monday before he was arrested following a short car chase, police said.

By Louis Casiano , Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Former investigator on Illinois parade shooting: Circumstances suggest there was pre-planning involved Video

Former investigator on Illinois parade shooting: Circumstances suggest there was pre-planning involved

Former FBI Investigator Bill Daly on the shooting outside Chicago where at least 9 people were shot during a July 4th parade.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A person of interest connected to an attack where six people were gunned and many others were injured during a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, a wealthy suburb of Chicago, has been captured following an hours-long manhunt. 

Robert Crimo III, 22, was taken into police custody after a brief car chase, Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said. A North Chicago police officer spotted the vehicle authorities alerted earlier in the day they believed might be driven by Crimo while he was on the run, Jogmen said. 

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Crimo fled before he was stopped in Lake Forest, Jogmen said. He was expected to be questioned about his alleged role in the mass shooting, the chief said. 

Crimo is possibly linked to Monday's shooting that killed at least six people and wounded about two dozen more from a rooftop perch before fleeing, officials said. Five of those killed were found at the scene and were adults, authorities said. Another was taken to a hospital where they died. 

A child was among those hurt and was critically injured, authorities said. 

Gunfire broke out at the intersection of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in Highland Park around 10:24 a.m. CT Monday, according to authorities. 

HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, FOURTH OF JULY PARADE SHOOTING

  • Mass shooting at parade in Chicago Suburb
    Image 1 of 5

    A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade Monday morning in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago.  (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

  • Fourth of July Highland Park Parade Shooting
    Image 2 of 5

    A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade Monday morning, July 4, 2022, in a suburb of Chicago.  (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

  • Highland Park mass shooting Fourth of July
    Image 3 of 5

    Blood pooled at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park, after a shooting at a July Fourth parade, in a Chicago suburb on Monday. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

  • Four police at 4th of July IL parade
    Image 4 of 5

    Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (AP Newsroom)

  • Highland Park shooting
    Image 5 of 5

    Police deploy after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. July 4, 2022 in a still image from video. ABC affiliate WLS/ABC7 via REUTERS     NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT     TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (ABC affiliate WLS/ABC7 via REUTERS)

Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said the suspect used "a high-powered rifle" but declined to give a detailed description of the weapon. The attack began near the last leg of the parade route, he said, and targeted spectators along the sidelines.

He added that the attack marked a "very random, very intentional and a very sad day."

Authorities said the gunman accessed a roof of a business possibly via a ladder in an alley attached to the building. 

State police and Chicago officers raced to the scene to assist Highland Park Police in the investigation, and so did deputies from the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The FBI also assisted, authorities said, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was working on tracing the weapon used in the attack.

Robert E. Crimo, 22, has been identified as a person of interest in the July 4th parade attack in Highland Park, Illinois in which at least six people were killed. He was taken into police custody hours after the shooting.  

Robert E. Crimo, 22, has been identified as a person of interest in the July 4th parade attack in Highland Park, Illinois in which at least six people were killed. He was taken into police custody hours after the shooting.   (Highland Park Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.