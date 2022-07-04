Expand / Collapse search
Highland Park, Illinois Fourth of July parade shooting

Live updates on the deadly shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Covered by: Bradford Betz

Pinned

Illinois July 4th parade shooter kills 6, injures more than 30

At least six people were killed and 31 others were hospitalized following a shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.

Authorities said six people were dead and more than 30 were injured. A "high-powered" rifle was recovered from a rooftop and the suspect remains at large.

Posted by Bradford Betz

FAA bans aircraft over Highland Park shooting scene

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is banning aircraft over the Highland Park shooting scene.

Posted by Bradford Betz

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says 'Americans' hearts are broken'

Posted by Bradford Betz

Parents of boy found after mass shooting being sought

Authorities are searching for the parents of a young boy, estimated to be around 2 years old, who was found in the aftermath of a Monday morning's mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Anyone who recognizes the boy or has information about his parents should call 847-612-7358.

Posted by Bradford Betz

President Biden pledges 'full support' of federal government

"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day.  As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene," President Biden said in a statement . "I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities. I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time.  Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries." 

"I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence."

Posted by Bradford Betz

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on mass shooting: 'our state grieves with you'

Posted by Bradford Betz

Live Coverage begins here