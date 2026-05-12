High school student with history of anger issues charged with murder of homeless woman in Las Vegas

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Authorities on May 5 arrested a 17-year-old male accused of murdering a 61-year-old woman who was found dead on April 21.

Local outlet Las Vegas Review-Journal identified the suspect as Dennis Geiggar, a high school student with a reported history of behavioral issues and anger-related incidents.

He is accused of killing 61-year-old Marceline Biasini, who the Review-Journal reported regularly slept in the area where she was found dead.

The victim was found lying on the sidewalk outside a business and "suffering from apparent injuries" just after 8 a.m. on April 21, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) told Fox News Digital.

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Nearby surveillance video captured a brief, suspicious encounter in the middle of the night, showing a suspect approaching the victim’s area and leaving about a minute later, the Review-Journal reported, citing police records.

While the footage did not capture the killing itself, it reportedly recorded what appeared to be a loud scream followed by approximately 61 loud impact sounds.

"The precise location of the crime scene was obstructed from surveillance cameras, but video surveillance with audio … captured the suspect approaching Marceline’s location and, seconds later, a scream is heard followed by approximately 61 loud thuds," the Review-Journal report said.

Detectives determined the woman had been "battered at some point during the night," according to a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Biasini’s death a homicide, citing blunt head trauma, according to the Review-Journal.

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Geiggar reportedly has a history of anger issues and troubled behavior.

He was expelled from Valley High School in January after allegedly attempting to start a fire on campus, the Review-Journal said, adding that he has since been attending school online.

Police also said Geiggar had "numerous incidents where his anger had resulted in his punching walls and trash cans" and had been participating in anger management classes, according to the outlet.

According to police reports, surveillance video from a nearby 7-Eleven showed a suspect wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and Vans shoes, clothing Geiggar was reportedly seen wearing while attending Valley High School.

In addition, detectives reportedly found bloody footwear impressions at the crime scene.

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Tests on Geiggar’s Vans shoes came back presumptively positive for blood, though DNA comparison has not yet been completed, the outlet said.

Police added that Geiggar’s physical description matched that of the suspect.

Documents state Geiggar has denied the accusations, though he acknowledged visiting a 7-Eleven nearby around 1–2 a.m. with his older brother, the Review-Journal reported.

Video from that store reportedly did not show him inside at that time.

Geiggar has denied the accusations, according to documents cited by the Review-Journal. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf. He has not been convicted in connection with Biasini’s death, and the case remains pending.

Geiggar has been taken into custody on one felony count of open murder, a charge alleging homicide without specifying the degree of the offense.