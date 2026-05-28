US responds to reports that an American aircraft was shot down in Iran and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. US responds to reports that an American aircraft was shot down

2. Skeleton found near Nancy Guthrie's home unearths new mystery

3. Iran's uranium stockpile becomes the make-or-break issue

MAJOR HEADLINES

DEADLY TRAIL — Police nab 'extremely dangerous' suspect wanted in three murders after massive manhunt. Continue reading …

NO ESCAPE — Prosecutors describe cruise ship killing of Anna Kepner as 'barbaric' act. Continue reading …

STOLEN INNOCENCE — Victims confront 'party mom' as she is sent to prison for grooming teenagers. Continue reading …

LOST AT SEA — Phone GPS data from husband of missing American triggers key Bahamian decision. Continue reading …

GOLDEN GRIFT — FBI raids home of official with top secret security clearance — finds $40M in gold bars. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

OUT OF THIS WORLD — White House drops eerie aliens 'among us’ warning — but the truth is much closer to home. Continue reading …

CLEMENCY CURVEBALL — Walz pardons violent convicted illegal alien arrested by ICE just before deportation. Continue reading …

COLD RETURN — China-linked surveillance buildup in Cuba fuels concerns near major US military sites. Continue reading …

TEFLON CANDIDATE — Maine Democrat under fire amid controversies maintains lead in key Senate showdown. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

‘SHE’S LYING' — Former Biden aides 'don't believe' Jill Biden, are angry over ex-first lady's debate comments. Continue reading …

REALITY CHECK — Spencer Pratt fires back after liberal late-night host trashes campaign for LA mayor. Continue reading …

TERMINATED — '60 Minutes’ fires two correspondents, top producer in major overhaul. Continue reading …

CLASS DISMISSED — Former late-night host blasts Trump administration at Harvard commencement speech. Continue reading …

OPINION

RUBY CHEN — My son was one of 46 Americans murdered by Hamas. We need a US investigation. Continue reading …

LEE CARTER — I study polling. Democrats are gambling on anti-Trump votes, not ideas. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

JUICED UP — Grapefruit could make your coffee buzz last longer as experts warn of hidden risks. Continue reading …

TERMINAL INTRIGUE — Mystery tunnels beneath airport revealed after years of wild conspiracy theories. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — What did Jill Biden say spooked her? Who faced the wrath of Russell Crowe? Take the quiz here …

ALIENATING CROWDS — 'Supergirl' tracking to be a massive flop after lead actress' controversial comments. Continue reading …

GREATEST CATCH — Fire captain saves the life of a desperate animal. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP — I have to do what's right for Iran. See video …

BILLY BUSH — You cannot take your eyes off Spencer Pratt. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as newly unsealed UAP files raise fresh questions about what the government knows—and what remains unexplained. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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