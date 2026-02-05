Harvey Levin gives explosive update on purported Nancy Levin ransom note on ‘Hannity’ 

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TMZ founder Harvey Levin appeared on "Hannity" Thursday night, providing explosive new information about a purported ransom note his newsroom received in the case of the missing Nancy Guthrie.

Guthrie, 84, who is the mother of NBC's "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since early Sunday morning, and authorities are racing to find clues as to her whereabouts. Friday will be day six of the investigation.

Levin outlined that while an initial Thursday deadline for the alleged ransom note had passed, a second Monday deadline is "far more consequential."

"The letter begins by saying she is safe, but scared, and they go on to say she knows exactly what the demand is," Levin said. "And so they are, you know, through us, telling the family and obviously the sheriff's department gave the family the letter we received, exactly what they're demanding, and they're saying that Nancy is aware of it."

Levin said the contents of the letter make him believe the individual who wrote it was nearby, possibly in the Tucson area. He said the individuals behind the note knew specific information about the placement of objects in Guthrie's house, including the placement of an Apple Watch, information he said was not publicly available.

"There is a phrase in this email that absolutely makes me believe this person who wrote this, and if they're telling the truth, that Nancy is within a radius of the Tucson area — not in Tucson right now, but in a radius. It could be New Mexico. I don't know how far, but I think at least what the authorities have is they've got a radius, and that's something."

Levin said he does not believe law enforcement will be able to trace where the email originated, noting that the FBI is working with TMZ’s IT team. He confirmed the note demanded payment in cryptocurrency sent to a specific Bitcoin address.

"I know the Bitcoin address is real," he said. "What I will say is this, this is not a letter that was thrown together in a couple of minutes. It is a very specific, well organized, layered letter that really lays things out. This is not AI."

In conjunction with the FBI, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos held a press conference on Thursday afternoon saying there were no official suspects in the case, and providing a clearer but chilling timeline of events before and after Nancy's disappearance.

She traveled to her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni's home at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening for dinner. She was dropped off at home hours later, at 9:48 p.m., the last time she was seen.

At 1:47 a.m. on Sunday morning, her doorbell camera disconnected, authorities said. At 2:12 a.m. a security camera detected motion on camera at Nancy's home, but the video is unavailable because a subscription service wasn't active. At 2:28 a.m., Nancy's pacemaker disconnected from an application on her phone.

Nancy's family checked on her just minutes before noon on Sunday, after they were alerted that she did not attend church, and called 911 at 12:03 p.m.

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that there were "blood drops" leading from the entryway outside down the house's pathway towards the driveway.

Nanos told reporters that everyone who has recently been in contact with Nancy is a suspect.

"We're actively looking at everybody we come across in this case, everybody. We would be irresponsible if we didn't talk to everybody — the Uber driver, the gardener, the pool person, whoever. Everybody — it's so cliché — but everybody's still a suspect in our eyes. That's just how we look at things and think as cops," said Nanos.

"And the family's been very cooperative. They've done everything we've asked of them. And we want that relationship to continue."