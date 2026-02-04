Expand / Collapse search
NBC announces Winter Olympics replacement host for Savannah Guthrie as her mother remains missing

Network executives praise the former tennis player as 'master storyteller' while expressing support for Guthrie family

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Search for Nancy Guthrie intensifies in Tucson, Arizona Video

Search for Nancy Guthrie intensifies in Tucson, Arizona

Fox News' Alicia Acuna reports the latest on the search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's mother, in Tucson, AZ. Former FBI supervisory agent James Gagliano also weighs in on the case during 'America's Newsroom.'

NBC announced on Wednesday that sportscaster and former professional tennis player Mary Carillo will step in for Savannah Guthrie to host the opening of the Winter Olympics this weekend. 

Guthrie's mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, has gone missing and was last seen Saturday evening at her Arizona home. A relative of Guthrie’s contacted authorities around noon Sunday to report her missing, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Guthrie was originally slated to co-host coverage of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday in Milan, Italy. The games are being held from Feb. 6 to 22. 

Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss her new book "Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 27, 2024, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin)

"Our hearts go out to Savannah and the entire Guthrie family. They continue to have our full support," executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production Molly Solomon said, according to the Hollywood reporter. 

"We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented commentators who will step in and fill these roles. Mary is one of the most experienced Olympic commentators ever and a master storyteller," she continued.  

Carillo will join NBC Sports correspondent Terry Gannon in co-hosting the opening ceremony and the statement added that, "She and Terry will lead the American audience through one of the world’s greatest global moments."

Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing from her Arizona home since Jan. 31, 2026.  (Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

Soloman went on to note correspondent Ahmed Fareed, who was originally slated to host Olympic daytime coverage, will now anchor Olympic Late Night in place of Guthrie's fellow "Today" co-host Craig Melvin, who will remain in New York to host the morning show amid Guthrie's absence. 

Olympic rings at headquarters

The Olympic rings at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters.  ( Laurent Gillieron/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"With his skill and versatility, Ahmed has proven time and again he can step into any hosting role, and we’re thrilled he’s available to handle our late night coverage before heading to Los Angeles for NBA All-Star Weekend," the statement added.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

