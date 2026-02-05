What to know about Nancy Guthrie's family as sheriff says 'everybody's still a suspect'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie lingers on, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a Thursday afternoon press conference that there are no suspects or persons of interest in the case.

In response to a question about online rumors that a Guthrie family member was a suspect, Nanos replied that authorities are looking into anyone and everyone who could have had contact with the missing woman, who disappeared early Sunday morning from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

"We're actively looking at everybody we come across in this case, everybody. We would be irresponsible if we didn't talk to everybody — the Uber driver, the gardener, the pool person, whoever. Everybody — it's so cliché — but everybody's still a suspect in our eyes. That's just how we look at things and think as cops," said Nanos.

"And the family's been very cooperative. They've done everything we've asked of them. And we want that relationship to continue," Nanos added.

Here is a look at Nancy Guthrie's family:

Annie Guthrie

Nancy's eldest daughter is Annie Guthrie, a poet and jeweler who was once the marketing director at the University of Arizona Poetry Center, according to a 2013 profile in Women's Quarterly. She is the author of "The Good Dark," a collection of poems published in 2015 by Tupelo Press.

From her poetry and her Facebook page, Annie's specific interest is in Oracular writing, a form of divination script that positions the poet as a medium between humanity and the supernatural or non-human world.

Tommaso Cioni

Annie is married to Italian-born Tommaso Cioni, an AP biology teacher at BASIS Oro Valley in Tucson. According to his LinkedIn page, he has worked at the school for more than 15 years.

He also is, or at least was, a bassist and vocalist in a local band called Early Black, which describes its genre as rock, post punk and shoegaze. Nine years ago, the band released an album titled "Lifelovelovemurder."

An apparently non-deleted 2015 Facebook post from BASIS Oro Valley features a profile about Cioni, who says he loves working at the school because he is able to share his passion for learning with them.

The profile says that if he was not a teacher, he would prefer to be a rock star, and adds, "but wait… I am a rock star! …So I guess I’d be an [sic] herpetologist." A herpetologist is an amphibian zoologist.

Zach Lind, drummer in the famous band Jimmy Eat World, spoke kindly of Annie and Tommaso on X earlier this week. "Annie and Tommy are amazing people, dedicated parents who also love and care for Nancy on a daily basis," he wrote.

Savannah Guthrie

Nancy's second daughter is prolific journalist and NBC's "Today" host Savannah Guthrie. Throughout the 1990s, Guthrie was a broadcaster at local cable affiliates in Montana, Missouri and eventually Tucson, where she grew up. She spent five years working at the city's NBC affiliate, KVOA, prior to accepting a position at NBC's local affiliate in Washington, D.C.

After returning to school and becoming a lawyer, she worked briefly in white collar criminal defense and later as a clerk in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia before returning to journalism.

Guthrie began as a legal analyst at the network in 2007. She served as a White House correspondent between 2008 and 2011, and briefly co-hosted an MSNBC show called "The Daily Rundown" between 2010 and 2011.

Since then, she has anchored "Today."

Mark Feldman

Mark Feldman is Savannah's husband. The couple, who have been married since 2014, have two children.

Feldman is a former Democratic political aide who worked in the Clinton-Gore White House, where he worked as senior advisor and traveling chief of staff to Gore, according to People.

He is now a business consultant and founding partner of FGS Global, an international communications, consulting and advocacy firm.

Notably, Feldman was a consultant for actor Johnny Depp's legal team in his high-profile defamation suit against Amber Heard.

Charles Camron Guthrie

Charles Camron Guthrie is the brother of Annie and Savannah. He is a retired military colonel and military colonel who flew F-16s, according to a 2018 Instagram post from Savannah.

"Col. Charles Camron 'ARLO' Guthrie on his final flight as an F-16 pilot. He retired from military flying this weekend and we were so honored to see his last flight," she wrote in the post. "I have never been more proud of my big brother. He has flown for our country for 26 years, and continues to serve proudly in the 'Green Mountain Boys' - the Vermont Air National Guard. He is the pride of our family and one of this country’s finest."