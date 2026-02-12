Tim Walz demands federal government ‘pay for what they broke’ after Homan announces Minnesota drawdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is demanding that the federal government "pay for what they broke" after the Trump administration announced it would draw down its immigration enforcement presence in the Twin Cities.

During a press conference following Border Czar Tom Homan’s announcement that the administration would be ending its "Operation Metro Surge" in Minnesota, Walz said that federal law enforcement’s presence in the state was leaving "deep damage" and "generational trauma."

"The federal government needs to pay for what they broke here," said Walz. "There [is] going to be accountability on the things that happened, but one of the things is, the incredible and immense costs that were borne by the people of this state. The federal government needs to be responsible: You don't get to break things, and then just leave without doing something about it."

"So, we’re going to be asking the federal delegation to be investing and doing the things necessary," he added.

Walz, who is best known for being former Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 election, has been at odds with the administration throughout much of the operation, which was meant to crack down on rampant fraud and abuse in the state.

Regarding the federal drawdown, Walz said, "We are cautiously optimistic … that this surge of untrained, aggressive federal agents are going to leave Minnesota, and I guess they’ll go wherever they’re going to go."

"The fact of the matter is, they left us with deep damage, generational trauma, they left us with economic ruin in some cases, they left us with many unanswered questions: Where are our children? Where and what is the process of the investigations into those that were responsible for the deaths of Renee and Alex?" he continued.

"So, while the federal government may move on to whatever next thing that they want to do, the State of Minnesota and our administration is unwaveringly focused on the recovery of what they did."

Homan announced Thursday that the administration will conclude Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota. Homan told reporters during a news conference at the Bishop Whipple Federal in Minneapolis that the operation succeeded in reducing public safety threats with "unprecedented levels of coordination" from state officials and local law enforcement.

"As a result of our efforts here, Minnesota is now less of a sanctuary state for criminals," Homan said, adding, "I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude."

Homan said "a significant drawdown" of immigration agents was already underway and will continue through next week.

The border czar announced last week that 700 federal officers would leave Minnesota, though 2,000 officers will remain. He cited improved cooperation with jails and said a complete drawdown was the goal, but it was "contingent upon the end of illegal and threatening activities against ICE."

He said only a "small footprint of personnel" will remain for a period of time, while he will also remain on the ground to oversee the operation’s drawdown and success.

"Additionally, federal government personnel assigned to conduct criminal investigations into the agitators, as well as the personnel assigned here for the fraud investigations, will remain in place until the work is done," Homan said.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.