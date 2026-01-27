Agitators swarm Tim Walz's office in Minnesota Capitol to demand immigration justice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dozens of agitators packed the Minnesota Capitol on Tuesday, their chants echoing through the halls as tension over federal immigration enforcement boiled into a standoff just feet from Gov. Tim Walz’s office.

The protest comes amid a broader wave of demonstrations following recent fatal encounters involving federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, with activists calling for accountability and changes to enforcement policies.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 200 agitators gathered outside Walz’s office inside the Capitol building, shouting, "ICE out now!" and "Do your job!"

Before the demonstration, organizers said they planned to slowly march toward the governor’s doors, a move that remained peaceful.

Agitators also screamed slogans like "Whose house is this… our house," "What do we want? Charges. When do we want it? Now," and "No one is illegal… power to the people."

Some held signs reading "Justice for Good," featuring a photo of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by a federal officer earlier this month. Others held signs demanding justice for Alex Pretti, who was shot last week by a federal officer.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said he and Walz spoke by phone as tensions continued to escalate following Pretti’s death.

Trump said the call was "very good" and that the two leaders were "on a similar wavelength," adding he would have White House border czar Tom Homan follow up directly with Walz.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he had a "productive conversation" with Homan on Tuesday. He said he urged the border czar to end Operation Metro Surge, arguing it creates fear and strains local police. Frey said the city "will not enforce federal immigration laws" and stressed public safety must be built on "community trust."