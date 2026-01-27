Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Agitators swarm Tim Walz's office in Minnesota Capitol to demand immigration justice

Demonstrations follow recent fatal encounters involving federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, including deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Agitators swarm Minnesota capitol and chant outside Tim Walz’s office Video

Agitators swarm Minnesota capitol and chant outside Tim Walz’s office

Dozens gathered inside the Capitol building, shouting anti-ICE slogans and demanding accountability as they marched toward the governor’s doors. (Credit: Fox News Channel)

Dozens of agitators packed the Minnesota Capitol on Tuesday, their chants echoing through the halls as tension over federal immigration enforcement boiled into a standoff just feet from Gov. Tim Walz’s office.

The protest comes amid a broader wave of demonstrations following recent fatal encounters involving federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, with activists calling for accountability and changes to enforcement policies.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 200 agitators gathered outside Walz’s office inside the Capitol building, shouting, "ICE out now!" and "Do your job!"

Before the demonstration, organizers said they planned to slowly march toward the governor’s doors, a move that remained peaceful.

MINN. 'ANTIFA' MEMBER CLAIMS HE'S 'ON THE RUN' AFTER CALLING FOR 'ARMED' MEN TO CONFRONT IMMIGRATION OFFICIALS

Agitators inside the Minnesota State Capitol.

Agitators packed the Minnesota Capitol, chanting outside Gov. Tim Walz’s office as protests over fatal ICE shootings escalated and demands for charges grew louder. (Fox News Channel)

Agitators also screamed slogans like "Whose house is this… our house," "What do we want? Charges. When do we want it? Now," and "No one is illegal… power to the people."

Some held signs reading "Justice for Good," featuring a photo of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by a federal officer earlier this month. Others held signs demanding justice for Alex Pretti, who was shot last week by a federal officer. 

FORMER ICE AGENT CALLS POLICE NON-COOPERATION 'FORMULA FOR DISASTER' AFTER SECOND MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING DEATH

Woman holds "Justice for Alex Pretti" sign amid crowd of protesters.

Anti-ICE agitators rallied inside Minnesota's government building on Tuesday, Jan. 27. (Fox News Channel)

On Monday, President Donald Trump said he and Walz spoke by phone as tensions continued to escalate following Pretti’s death.

ICE SAYS VIOLENT MOB HELPED CRIMINAL ESCAPE AND LEFT ICE AGENT PERMANENTLY MAIMED

Anti-ICE protesters hold signs.

Anti-ICE agitators rally inside Minnesota government building. (Fox News Channel)

Trump said the call was "very good" and that the two leaders were "on a similar wavelength," adding he would have White House border czar Tom Homan follow up directly with Walz.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he had a "productive conversation" with Homan on Tuesday. He said he urged the border czar to end Operation Metro Surge, arguing it creates fear and strains local police. Frey said the city "will not enforce federal immigration laws" and stressed public safety must be built on "community trust."

