Grand jury declines to indict man in deadly Kentucky State University shooting

A grand jury declined to indict the father of two Kentucky State University students who was charged with murder after an on-campus shooting left one student dead and another critically injured.

Defense attorney Scott Danks announced on Facebook that a grand jury decided not to indict his client, Jacob Lee Bard, for the Dec. 9 shooting and that he is out of jail. Bard's attorneys have long maintained that he was justified in shooting the two people who were beating his son, as 20-30 people gathered to attack the family.

"GRAND JURY FINDS JACOB ACTED IN SELF DEFENSE AND REFUSES TO INDICT," Danks wrote. "He's out of jail and the case is over!"

Court records reviewed by WDKY-TV show that Bard's $100,000 bail was posted at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Dec. 23. The outlet added that the case against Bard is now closed and that his bond would be refunded.

Bard's family, accompanied by two armed campus police officers, was moving his younger son out when the incident occurred, according to his attorneys. They also noted that the family decided to withdraw their two sons from the school after "multiple armed, violent" incidents against them and other students in the days leading up to Dec. 9.

When the family and an officer reached the dormitory entrance, a group of people in masks and hoods proceeded to rush out and begin violently attacking the family and others, attorneys said. During the attack, the assailants beat the son's head against the pavement.

Violent threats against one of Bard's sons allegedly began after he reported a burglary in his dorm room to campus police. Attorneys say that he is in an undisclosed location due to continued death threats.

Kentucky State University told The Associated Press that the grand jury decision "does not lessen the pain our community continues to feel, nor does it change our priorities."

"Our commitment remains centered on supporting our students and ensuring Kentucky State University is a safe place to learn, live, and work," the university added.

