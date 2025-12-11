Kentucky State University shooting suspect charged with murder is parent of a student

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of opening fire inside a Kentucky State University dorm, killing one student and critically injuring another, is the parent of another student at the school, authorities said Wednesday.

Jacob Lee Bard, 48, was formally charged with murder and first-degree assault in Tuesday's shooting at Whitney M. Young Jr. residence hall on the south side of campus, Frankfort Police said. Bard is from Evansville, Indiana, about 150 miles west of Frankfort.

The attack killed 19-year-old De’Jon Fox of Indianapolis. The second student remains in critical condition, though police have not released his name.

Investigators said the shooting was isolated to the individuals involved but have not disclosed details about the circumstances or a possible motive.

When asked about reports that a fight involving Bard’s sons occurred before the shooting or whether Bard had come to campus to speak with administrators about their safety, Frankfort Assistant Police Chief Scott Tracy declined to say what may have led to the violence.

"It’s really too early in the investigation right now to really give any details that led up to it. A lot of it would be speculation," Tracy said Wednesday.

Police said they have reviewed bystander video and surveillance footage.

Frankfort officers responded around 3:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the residence hall and arrived within minutes. By then, Kentucky State University police had already taken Bard into custody.

Bard is being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail.