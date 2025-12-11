Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky

Kentucky State University shooting suspect charged with murder is parent of a student

Jacob Lee Bard held at Franklin County Regional Jail as police review surveillance footage

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
The man accused of opening fire inside a Kentucky State University dorm, killing one student and critically injuring another, is the parent of another student at the school, authorities said Wednesday.

Jacob Lee Bard, 48, was formally charged with murder and first-degree assault in Tuesday's shooting at Whitney M. Young Jr. residence hall on the south side of campus, Frankfort Police said. Bard is from Evansville, Indiana, about 150 miles west of Frankfort.

The attack killed 19-year-old De’Jon Fox of Indianapolis. The second student remains in critical condition, though police have not released his name.

Investigators said the shooting was isolated to the individuals involved but have not disclosed details about the circumstances or a possible motive.

Jacob Lee Bard mugshot

Jacob Lee Bard, 48, was formally charged with murder and first-degree assault in the fatal shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. Bard, of Evansville, Indiana, is the parent of another student at the school. (Franklin County Regional Jail)

When asked about reports that a fight involving Bard’s sons occurred before the shooting or whether Bard had come to campus to speak with administrators about their safety, Frankfort Assistant Police Chief Scott Tracy declined to say what may have led to the violence.

police and emergency vehicles outside residence hall

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the Whitney M. Young Jr. residence hall on the Kentucky State University campus on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (@Collins_Wx via Storyful)

"It’s really too early in the investigation right now to really give any details that led up to it. A lot of it would be speculation," Tracy said Wednesday.

Police said they have reviewed bystander video and surveillance footage.

emergency vehicles outside residence hall

Police are reviewing video footage to help determine the circumstances that led to the violence. (@Collins_Wx via Storyful)

Frankfort officers responded around 3:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the residence hall and arrived within minutes. By then, Kentucky State University police had already taken Bard into custody.

Bard is being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail.
