Suspect identified in Kentucky State University shooting that left one student dead, another injured

The suspect accused of shooting two Kentucky State University students, killing one, on campus Tuesday has been identified as an Indiana man who was not enrolled at the school.

Frankfort police said 48-year-old Jacob Lee Bard, of Evansville, Indiana, was booked on murder and first-degree assault charges in connection with the campus shooting. Evansville is about 150 miles west of Frankfort.

Authorities said Bard is not a student at the university, and police have not provided information as to a suspected motive.

Frankfort officers responded around 3:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the Whitney M. Young Jr. residence hall and arrived within minutes. By the time they reached campus, Kentucky State University police had already taken the suspect into custody.

Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles and crime scene tape around a cluster of dormitories.

Police said both shooting victims were students. One died at the hospital, and the other remains in critical condition. The university is not immediately releasing their names.

"We are in close contact with the families and are providing every available support to them," the school said in a statement, adding that counseling and support services are available.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a video message posted on X that the shooting "appears to be an isolated incident," and that "there is no ongoing threat."

"Violence has no place in our commonwealth or country. Let’s please pray for the families affected and for our KSU students. Let’s also pray for a world where these things don’t happen," he said.

University President Koffi C. Akakpo called it a "senseless tragedy."

"We’re mourning the loss of one of our students," he said during the news conference Tuesday evening. "As a parent I cannot imagine receiving the call I placed today to the parents."

The university canceled classes, final exams, and campus activities for the rest of the week. The fall term had been scheduled to end Friday.

"Students may return home if they choose," the school said in a statement. "Additional guidance will be communicated as soon as possible."

