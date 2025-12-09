Student killed in fight at North Carolina high school as sheriff calls for community prayers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A student died after a fight between two students at a Forsyth County, North Carolina, high school on Tuesday morning, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said as he urged the community to pray for the families and come together on what he called "another sad day."

Kimbrough said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference that just after 11 a.m. the school resource officer at North Forsyth High School sent out a communication saying he needed "all hands on deck."

When deputies arrived, they learned there was an altercation between two students.

"During this…altercation, there was a loss of life and what I will tell you is that the families of the people involved have been notified," Kimbrough said. "What I will tell you is that there is no danger to the community."

MAN SHOT 10 TIMES PROTECTING HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADER WHO DIED AFTER SHOOTING AT BONFIRE: REPORT

Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn Jr. said "it’s a dark day for our city," adding that the violence at the school "has shaken us to our very core." He said his department is serving as an assisting agency in the investigation and is committed to helping identify exactly what happened.

Penn urged residents not to share videos or images from the incident online, saying it is "not the time to clout chase," and warned that doing so is insensitive to the students and families affected.

He said the city, school staff, and students at North Forsyth High School will need community support in the days ahead and asked residents to come together to "put an end to senseless violence."

11-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN ROAD RAGE SHOOTING ON THE WAY TO SCHOOL, POLICE SAY

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Don Phipps said his thoughts and prayers are with the students, staff, and families impacted by the fatal altercation.

He thanked law enforcement and medical first responders for their quick response and praised school faculty and staff for acting swiftly during the emergency.

Phipps said, "today is the worst nightmare of any educator" and that the district is hurting "when our students hurt."

CHICAGO RESIDENTS DEMAND ACTION, ACCOUNTABILITY AFTER MOB OF CHILDREN BRUTALLY BEATS MOTHER AND 9-YEAR-OLD SON

He announced that North Forsyth High School will be closed for students on Wednesday and said crisis teams will be available for faculty and staff, with services extended to students once they return. The superintendent also encouraged parents and guardians to use the school’s website for resources if immediate needs arise.

Kimbrough said he would not answer questions or provide further details about what led to the altercation, citing the ongoing investigation. He emphasized that authorities are still gathering information and said releasing specifics too early could compromise the case.

"I know there’s a lot of questions that you probably have, but it’s an ongoing investigation," Kimbrough said. "I won’t be answering any questions right now. As soon as we bring closure, what I will tell you is we will push the information out to you as we’ve always been transparent."

Kimbrough said he had just left the victim’s family and repeated that what they need most right now is prayer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He said the governor reached out with condolences and urged the community to take time to reflect, talk with their children, and support students who witnessed the incident.

"We have some work to do in our community," Kimbrough said.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein reacted to the stabbing on X.



"The stabbing that took place at North Forsyth High School is shocking and horrible," he wrote. "I am praying for all students in the community and their loved ones. North Carolinians need to be safe wherever they are — especially in school. I have spoken with Sheriff Kimbrough to offer my support. We must never stop working toward a safer North Carolina."