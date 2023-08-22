Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

GAME TIME – Governor with plenty of experience debating offers his tips to GOP contenders. Continue reading …

OUT OF TOUCH – Biden recalls about small kitchen fire at his home in bizarre attempt to console Maui victims. Continue reading …

HANGING UP HIS HAT – Police chief in liberal city abruptly retires from his post as staffing crisis rages. Continue reading …

‘DISARMING AND ALARMING’ – Bill Maher reveals who he thinks 'could go far' in the GOP presidential primary race. Continue reading …

DON'T MISS - Sign up now to watch the first Republican presidential primary debate on FoxNews.com!

-

POLITICS

‘FOLLOW THE FACTS’ - House Republicans subpoena IRS, FBI agents involved in Hunter Biden investigation. Continue reading …

‘COMPLETELY WRONG’ – Nikki Haley slams GOP rival over proposal to cut off most aide to top US ally by 2028. Continue reading …

NO RESOLUTION IN SIGHT – House Republican weighs in on funding bills as shutdown looms. Continue reading …

FACE OFF – Fetterman's dramatic new look draws comparisons to infamous TV drug dealer. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘ALL OVER THE MAP’ – David Weiss, DOJ accused of making 'unholy mess' with Hunter Biden case. Continue reading …

‘TYPICALLY HASN'T HAPPENED' – Kamala Harris believes she is scrutinized by the media more than her VP predecessors. Continue reading …

TONGUE LASHING – Republicans using 'verbal jiu-jitsu' to turn liberals' language against them, analyst claims. Continue reading …

‘PEOPLE ARE FED UP’ - Texas Republican bashes ‘Marxist’ ideologues in public libraries. Continue reading …

OPINION

JUSTIN HASKINS – Bidenomics is working? Tell that to millions in debt and going hungry. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Vivek Ramaswamy could surprise everyone at first Republican debate. Continue reading …

MIKE SARRAILLE – Disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal points to a way forward for US military. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats don't like or trust the voter. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – 'Primetime' exclusively learns Hunter Biden flew around the world on Air Force 2. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – David Weiss might be a pro-Biden prosecutor. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – A made-up pronoun is now a participation trophy for people who can't participate in actual life. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘IT’S RIDICULOUS’ – Arizona official criticizes Biden's plan to sell Trump's unfinished border wall as drugs pour into country. Continue reading …

‘LET'S ALL GET OFFENDED’ – John Rich mocks culture critics, says ‘nobody can take a joke anymore.’ Continue reading …

‘WORKIN’ 9 TO 5’ – Dolly Parton's Hollywood success paved the way for Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson. Continue reading …



‘WE STILL FEEL GUILTY’ – Maui home stands alone, untouched by deadly wildfires that destroyed neighborhood. Continue reading …

HERD MENTALITY: Watch as scores of hungry sheep take over a California neighborhood! See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: There needs to be a different special counsel in Hunter Biden probe: John Yoo. See video …

WATCH: GOP voters reveal their hopes for the first primary debate. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"And according to The New York Times, after purposely allowing the statute of limitations to expire on several serious, significant felonies regarding Hunter Biden, Weiss was preparing to wrap up that five year Hunter Biden investigation. We now know, thanks to The New York Times, without any charges at all whatsoever."

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.