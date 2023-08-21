Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash

SEAN HANNITY: David Weiss might be a pro-Biden prosecutor

Weiss was set to wrap up Hunter investigation 'charges at all whatsoever'

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses how the whistleblowers that came forward in Hunter Biden scandal caused David Weiss to change course on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity discusses how David Weiss was reportedly not going to charge Hunter Biden until whistleblowers came forth on "Hannity.

IRS WHISTLEBLOWER'S ATTORNEY: ‘DAVID WEISS HAS TO GO’ OVER BEAU BIDEN CONNECTIONS, BOMBSHELL REPORTS

SEAN HANNITY: Now, according to The Washington Post, the special counsel investigating Hunter Biden had close ties with Hunter Biden's late brother Beau, the son of Joe Biden, and, quote, "worked with Joe Biden's eldest son to hash out prosecution strategies" where Beau was the attorney general of Delaware. 

And as the Post points out, quote, "Although Democrats point to Weiss's appointment by President Donald Trump as evidence of his independence, oh, the full story of his career is far more nuanced." In other words, Weiss is probably a pro-Biden prosecutor. 

Joe and Hunter Biden

Fox News Digital was out in front of news regarding President Biden and his son, Hunter.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

He previously spent two years as acting U.S. attorney under President Obama and then Vice President Joe Biden, and then, quote, remained as a deputy for the remainder of their term. And according to The New York Times, after purposely allowing the statute of limitations to expire on several serious, significant felonies regarding Hunter Biden, Weiss was preparing to wrap up that five year Hunter Biden investigation. 

We now know, thanks to The New York Times, without any charges at all whatsoever. Quote, "Mr. Weiss appeared willing to forgo any prosecution of Mr. Biden at all, and his office came close to agreeing to end the investigation without requiring any guilty plea on any charges, even though Weiss's own office reportedly recommended felony charges against Hunter Biden. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.