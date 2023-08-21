LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats don't like or trust the voter

Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticizes the left's argument that democracy is ruined if anyone other than President Biden is elected in 2024 Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The democracy busters. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." All right, heads we win, tails you lose. That's kind of how our vaunted defenders of democracy seem to be framing the 2024 election cycle. In other words, if Biden wins, all will be well again in the world. Democracy lives to see another day. But if someone like Trump ends up winning, meaning they win enough states to push him over 270 electoral votes, it means the whole system implodes. Warning Blowhard Alert.

Oh, I get it. Democracy only works going forward if they can get enough mail-in-ballots returned and early votes cast to swamp the populist, giving the win to the octogenarian who cannot find his way off the stage. That is a very convenient way of approaching things, is it not? Now they're obviously freaking out, and they're resorting to strained legal arguments, even they're fringe theories, that turn the Constitution into a piece of silly putty that you can stretch into anything you want. So now NeverTrump scholars turned political hacks are trying to argue that Trump should be barred, constitutionally barred, from running for office. Now, this is patently absurd, especially coming from judges who once called themselves originalists, like our old friend Mike Luttig. Now, as you listen to this, I want you to remember that they have strenuously argued that Trump's team was guilty of wildly distorting the Constitution regarding challenges to the state vote counts and the establishing of alternate slate of electors. …

… Now, again, they accused Trump of pulling apart the Constitution after the election. And you can argue about what Trump did, but what are they doing? And I think, by the way, he was once considered Supreme Court material during the Bush administration. What a total disgrace. And it pains me to say that.

They're terrified that the people are going to reject both Biden and them and their illogical views. And of course, you can always count on academia to give birth to the most radical of proposals. And again, from the so-called protectors of our cherished democracy, UPenn psychologist Adam Grant wants to abolish elections altogether, writing the ancient Greeks invented democracy, and in Athens, many government officials were selected through Sortation, a random lottery from a pool of candidates. In the United States, we already use a version of a lottery to select jurors. What if I did the same with mayors, governors, legislators, justices, and even presidents? Okay, well, before you just write this off completely. And I did get a good chuckle out of it.

Remember, this the gender fluidity movement, the trans movement, CRT, those fringe theories were also born in the universities as well. So once again, the Democrats finger of accusation is always pointed back at them. They accuse Trump, and if it wasn't Trump, it'd be someone else of undermining democracy, committing felonies because he challenged the election results. Yet we've already documented this. They've challenged, repeatedly challenged, election results. And when they do it, they say it's just part of the democratic process. So the bottom line is, Democrats just simply don't much like or trust you, the voters. They think you're stupid, but you're not. You see what works and what doesn't work. What prosperity is and what it's not. You know, when a border is secure and when it's open and you know, that election should be determined by the voters, certainly not controlled by big donors or big tech or bitter academics desperate for attention. That's democracy. And that's "The Angle."