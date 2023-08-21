Republicans using 'verbal jiu-jitsu' to turn liberals' language against them, analyst claims

A CNN analyst claimed Republicans mastered "verbal jiu-jitsu" by rebranding terms such as "woke," "liberal," "social justice warrior" and even critical race theory in order to combat Democratic talking points and ideology.

CNN senior writer John Blake penned the piece headlined, "How conservatives use ‘verbal jiu-jitsu’ to turn liberals’ language against them," that detailed claims that creative language has helped the GOP thrive.

"Republicans are masters of verbal jiu-jitsu. It’s a form of linguistic combat in which the practitioner takes a political phrase or concept popularized by their opponent and gradually turns into an unusable slur. Like the Japanese martial art known as jiu-jitsu, its devotees avoid taking opposing arguments head on and instead redirect their opponents’ momentum to beat them," Blake wrote before citing the word "woke" as a key example of his theory.

"The word is defined as being ‘actively aware of social injustice,’" the CNN analyst wrote. "But it has been transformed into a contemporary scourge, one that a politician compared to a ‘virus more dangerous than any pandemic, hands down.’"

KEN CUCCINELLI BASHES CNN FOR USING EDITED CLIP OF DESANTIS: 'HE WASN'T TALKING ABOUT TRUMP SUPPORTERS!'

The CNN piece then listed "critical race theory," "diversity," "global warming," and "liberal" as words that have been "redefined or tarnished by conservatives."

Meanwhile, Republicans continue to proudly use words and pet phrases such as ‘family values,’ ‘conservative’ and ‘patriot’ – no matter who or what is associated with the terms," Blake wrote. "As candidates prep for the first 2024 GOP presidential debate Wednesday in Milwaukee, it’s a good time to ponder this question: Why are Republicans so good at this form of verbal combat, and Democrats so bad?"

CNN then quoted a political scientist who said Democrats have "really dropped the ball" when it comes to communicating, while "conservatives have built a think-tank ecosystem of linguists and focus groups to test words and phrases for political battle."

WHO'S UP AND WHO'S DOWN IN THE LATEST FOX NEWS 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION POLL

Blake went back in history to find previous examples, claiming that opposition to integration was considered "state’s rights," and that conservatives have long "flipped the script" on race.

"They didn’t say they didn’t want their children sitting next to Black or brown kids when opposing desegregation of public schools; they said they were against ‘forced busing,’" Blake wrote. "They didn’t say they opposed civil rights leaders’ efforts to make the US a genuine multiracial democracy; they called those leaders ‘communists’ or ‘socialists.’"

Blake insisted "social justice warrior" didn’t start off as an insult and critical race theory was "once an obscure academic discipline that insisted that racism is more than individual prejudice."

"White Fragility" author Robin DiAngelo told CNN that conservatives use verbal jiu-jitsu to protect the status quo.

GOP DEBATE MODERATOR MARTHA MACCALLUM: 'THE NIGHT IS ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THE COUNTRY'

"It doesn’t have to make sense. It just has to work and get race off the table and prevent any challenges to the status quo," DiAngelo said.

The CNN piece claimed "diversity" and "equity" are "next on the hit list," and that Republicans first rebranded "global warming" to "climate change."

Blake longed for the era when Democrats like former President John F. Kennedy were able to compete with conservatives when it came to "linguistic courage," noting that verbal jousting could help decide the 2024 presidential race.

"It’s shaped the nation’s history more than many people realize," Bake wrote.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP