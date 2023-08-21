Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Kamala Harris thinks she gets more media scrutiny than VP predecessors: 'I think that is the case'

Politico oddly suggests past vice presidents weren't subject to criticism: 'Hasn't typically happened'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
ABC's Linsey Davis asks VP Kamala Harris about her dismal polling Video

ABC's Linsey Davis asks VP Kamala Harris about her dismal polling

ABC News' Linsey Davis asked Vice President Kamala Harris how much "race and gender" contribute to her dismal polling. 

Vice President Kamala Harris told Politico that she think she gets more media scrutiny than past vice presidents in a new interview.

Harris agreed with the premise of a question she got in an interview with the outlet published on Monday, according to Politico Playbook.

"I think that that is the case. … It’s what it is. I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Oh, you know, it’s not fair,’ because, you know, I am not new to these things," she said in response to a question about "whether she faces more media scrutiny than her predecessors as VP."

In Playbook's write-up of the Harris interview, the authors suggested criticism of the vice president was not typical in past administrations. 

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the conclusion of the Investing in America tour at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 14, 2023. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

BIDEN SAYS VP HARRIS NEEDS MORE ‘CREDIT’, DEFLECTS QUESTION ON WHETHER HE'LL SERVE A FULL TERM

"Since the beginning of the administration, Republicans have slammed the VP — a San Francisco Democrat who is also a woman of color, the daughter of immigrants, etc. — as a way to hurt the administration, something that hasn’t typically happened with other White House No. 2s," the Playbook authors wrote.

Conservatives quickly jumped on Playbook's claim, noting past criticism of Mike Pence, Dick Cheney, Dan Quayle and others. Joe Biden and Al Gore also routinely came in for criticism and ridicule from the right as the two most recent Democratic vice presidents before Harris. Politico's Playbook did not immediately return a request for comment.

Harris also told the outlet she believes her role as VP was about "taking some stuff off the plate of the president." 

"[T]here is a lot that is about the vice presidency that is just taking some stuff off the plate of the president, because the president simply cannot do everything where we need a leader to be present. And I think of it that way. And then there’s all that it is behind the scenes in terms of the relationship, the advice, the feedback, the partnership," she said. 

Kamala Harris (C), Jana Curtis (L), Founder of Get the Lead Out Riverwards and US President Joe Biden

US Vice President Kamala Harris (C), Jana Curtis (L), Founder of Get the Lead Out Riverwards and US President Joe Biden look on at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 3, 2023.  (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

BIDEN STAFFERS RUSH TO GIVE HARRIS A POPULARITY FACELIFT AFTER 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT

She also agreed with former Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain's assertion that a key part of Harris' job was about making sure no one was "spreading bulls--- in the Oval Office."

"I have a very keen and very deep sense of understanding of the significance and the weight of the decisions that the president must make. And it is important to me as a partner to the president, that when I’m there and when we’re getting briefed on something, that every aspect of it is made clear in that room, and that people aren’t sugarcoating something for the sake of I don’t know what because the decision will have impact," Harris told Politico.

Harris' approval ratings have remained low, and an NBC News poll found she had the lowest rating for any vice president in the poll's history.

VP Harris

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris address a campaign rally on the first anniversary of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson decision which struck down a federal right to abortion at the Mayflower Hotel on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Only 32% of registered voters have a positive view of Harris, compared to 49% with a negative view, and 39% with a "very negative view." 

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.