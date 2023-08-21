Kamala Harris thinks she gets more media scrutiny than VP predecessors: 'I think that is the case'

Vice President Kamala Harris told Politico that she think she gets more media scrutiny than past vice presidents in a new interview.

Harris agreed with the premise of a question she got in an interview with the outlet published on Monday, according to Politico Playbook.

"I think that that is the case. … It’s what it is. I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Oh, you know, it’s not fair,’ because, you know, I am not new to these things," she said in response to a question about "whether she faces more media scrutiny than her predecessors as VP."

In Playbook's write-up of the Harris interview, the authors suggested criticism of the vice president was not typical in past administrations.

"Since the beginning of the administration, Republicans have slammed the VP — a San Francisco Democrat who is also a woman of color, the daughter of immigrants, etc. — as a way to hurt the administration, something that hasn’t typically happened with other White House No. 2s," the Playbook authors wrote.

Conservatives quickly jumped on Playbook's claim, noting past criticism of Mike Pence, Dick Cheney, Dan Quayle and others. Joe Biden and Al Gore also routinely came in for criticism and ridicule from the right as the two most recent Democratic vice presidents before Harris. Politico's Playbook did not immediately return a request for comment.

Harris also told the outlet she believes her role as VP was about "taking some stuff off the plate of the president."

"[T]here is a lot that is about the vice presidency that is just taking some stuff off the plate of the president, because the president simply cannot do everything where we need a leader to be present. And I think of it that way. And then there’s all that it is behind the scenes in terms of the relationship, the advice, the feedback, the partnership," she said.

She also agreed with former Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain's assertion that a key part of Harris' job was about making sure no one was "spreading bulls--- in the Oval Office."

"I have a very keen and very deep sense of understanding of the significance and the weight of the decisions that the president must make. And it is important to me as a partner to the president, that when I’m there and when we’re getting briefed on something, that every aspect of it is made clear in that room, and that people aren’t sugarcoating something for the sake of I don’t know what because the decision will have impact," Harris told Politico.

Harris' approval ratings have remained low, and an NBC News poll found she had the lowest rating for any vice president in the poll's history.

Only 32% of registered voters have a positive view of Harris, compared to 49% with a negative view, and 39% with a "very negative view."