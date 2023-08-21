JESSE WATTERS: Hunter Biden flew overseas with his dad at least eight times

Fox News host Jesse Watters reveals bombshell information about Hunter Biden’s trips with his father on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: President Joe Biden didn't speak publicly to the press about the deadliest fires in modern American history for five straight days. Why was that? Well, because he was afraid the press was going to ask him about Hunter and he should be afraid because every answer he ever gives immediately collapses. He never talked to his son about business. His family never took money from China. He never met Hunter's business partners. All lies.

We already know that the Bidens shared the same business interests, a fired prosecutor, greased regulatory approvals, letters of recommendation to Ivy League colleges. We also already knew about commingling of funds, shared credit cards and household expenses, but what Primetime is now learning is that Vice President Joe Biden flew his son Hunter on Air Force Two more than just to China.

After digging through hours and hours of raw footage from Joe Biden's time as VP, Primetime can confirm that Hunter Biden flew overseas with his dad at least eight times. These are trips we didn't know about because Hunter didn't walk down the tarmac next to his father. He avoided being caught on camera. It looks like Hunter snuck out of the jet through the back staircase, the ones put out for the press and this means the press knew Joe Biden was flying his son overseas and hiding it, and they didn't report it.

