John Fetterman blows up social media with new mustache, compared to 'Breaking Bad' character Walter White

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is being compared to the main character of the hit show "Breaking Bad" after he shaved off his goatee and grew a mustache.

"Lost a bet with Karl," Fetterman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Saturday. Karl is the name of Fetterman’s 13-year-old son.

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, shared a screenshot of a text conversation with the senator. "OMG WHY," she wrote, later texting that she was "into it."

When asked by an X user what game Sen. Fetterman was betting on with his son, his wife said that it was "[c]hess, always chess."

Political commentators were divided on Fetterman’s new choice of facial hair.

"Fetterman is Breaking Bad," political strategist Rachel Bitecofer wrote, referencing "Walter White," the main character of "Breaking Bad" who turns from a chemistry teacher into a drug kingpin. White, like Fetterman, was also bald, wore glasses and had a mustache.

Director Jay Arnold praised Fetterman’s selfie. "Don't be mad... but you look great!" he wrote.

Fetterman, who has served in Congress for roughly 7 months, recently criticized Congress in an interview for focusing on "drama" instead of policy.

"There’s a fixation on a lot of dumb s--t," Fetterman said. "Bad performance art is really what it gets down to. The debt ceiling — there should have been no drama with any of that," Fetterman told the outlet. "The fact that we’re playing with something like that is antithetical to the stability of our democracy. It really is. Everything is turning into a culture war. Not everything has to be a think piece, you know."

Fetterman also spoke at length about his recent bout of depression, during which he worked out of the hospital for around a month.

"It’s a burden, but a privilege, too, to talk about it. It’s also an opportunity to be very bipartisan," he said. "Red or blue, if you have depression, get help, please. Don’t ever, ever, ever harm yourself. Do not leave behind a blueprint of that."

Fetterman spent approximately six weeks at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this year seeking treatment for clinical depression.

"In my own situation, in my very lowest, I started thinking about [self-harm]," Fetterman said. "And I realized that if I do harm myself, I will leave behind for my children a blueprint that, if something happens with you, that’s the answer. I can’t do that to anyone."

