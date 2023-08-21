Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture

John Fetterman blows up social media with new mustache, compared to 'Breaking Bad' character Walter White

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were divided over Fetterman's new look

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Fetterman couldn’t even introduce a friend: Raymond Arroyo Video

Fetterman couldn’t even introduce a friend: Raymond Arroyo

Raymond Arroyo discusses PA Sen. John Fetterman's difficulty speaking at an event in Philadelphia on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is being compared to the main character of the hit show "Breaking Bad" after he shaved off his goatee and grew a mustache. 

"Lost a bet with Karl," Fetterman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Saturday. Karl is the name of Fetterman’s 13-year-old son. 

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, shared a screenshot of a text conversation with the senator. "OMG WHY," she wrote, later texting that she was "into it." 

FETTERMAN RESPECTS TRUMP'S 'STRENGTH' IN PENNSYLVANIA: 'YOU'RE STILL SEEING TRUMP SIGNS EVERYWHERE'

John Fetterman in his office

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is being compared to the main character of the hit show "Breaking Bad" after he shaved off his goatee.  (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

When asked by an X user what game Sen. Fetterman was betting on with his son, his wife said that it was "[c]hess, always chess." 

Political commentators were divided on Fetterman’s new choice of facial hair. 

"Fetterman is Breaking Bad," political strategist Rachel Bitecofer wrote, referencing "Walter White," the main character of "Breaking Bad" who turns from a chemistry teacher into a drug kingpin. White, like Fetterman, was also bald, wore glasses and had a mustache. 

Director Jay Arnold praised Fetterman’s selfie. "Don't be mad... but you look great!" he wrote. 

SEN. FETTERMAN REFLECTS ON 6-WEEK HOSPITALIZATION FOR DEPRESSION: 'I DON’T EVEN LIKE ME. THAT’S THE TRUTH'

Fetterman, who has served in Congress for roughly 7 months, recently criticized Congress in an interview for focusing on "drama" instead of policy. 

"There’s a fixation on a lot of dumb s--t," Fetterman said. "Bad performance art is really what it gets down to. The debt ceiling — there should have been no drama with any of that," Fetterman told the outlet. "The fact that we’re playing with something like that is antithetical to the stability of our democracy. It really is. Everything is turning into a culture war. Not everything has to be a think piece, you know."

Fetterman also spoke at length about his recent bout of depression, during which he worked out of the hospital for around a month. 

"It’s a burden, but a privilege, too, to talk about it. It’s also an opportunity to be very bipartisan," he said. "Red or blue, if you have depression, get help, please. Don’t ever, ever, ever harm yourself. Do not leave behind a blueprint of that."

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman

Fetterman also spoke at length about his recent bout of depression, during which he worked out of the hospital for around a month.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Fetterman spent approximately six weeks at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this year seeking treatment for clinical depression.

"In my own situation, in my very lowest, I started thinking about [self-harm]," Fetterman said. "And I realized that if I do harm myself, I will leave behind for my children a blueprint that, if something happens with you, that’s the answer. I can’t do that to anyone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.