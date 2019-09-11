GOP wins in special elections give Trump 2020 boost; Bolton replacement speculation; Reflecting on 9/11

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start the day ...

GOP candidates sweep North Carolina special elections, giving Trump a 2020 boost

In a major victory for both President Trump and national Republicans, North Carolina GOP state Sen. Dan Bishop was projected to win a fiercely contested special U.S. House election for the 9th District that was widely seen as a bellwether for the president's chances in the 2020 election. And another Republican House candidate, Greg Murphy, decisively won a separate special election in North Carolina's more solidly GOP-leaning 3rd District earlier Tuesday evening -- frustrating Democrats who spent millions trying to make a splash in the state. Click here to read more about our top story.

Speculation over potential replacements for Bolton as national security adviser reaches fever pitch

A large crop of potential candidates for national security adviser is emerging following John Bolton's abrupt exit from the White House on Tuesday. At least seven people are believed to be in the mix. They include, according to multiple sources: Ric Grenell, U.S. ambassador to Germany; Brian Hook, U.S. special representative for Iran; Stephen Biegun, special representative for North Korea; Pete Hoekstra, U.S. to the Netherlands; and Rob Blair, an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Grenell may be an early favorite, as a source close to the discussions said multiple senators have called the White House on his behalf. For the time being, however, the White House announced that deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman would assume Bolton’s duties on an interim basis.

Americans mark 18 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks: 'Never forget'

Americans on Wednesday will reflect on the 18 years that have passed since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that changed the nation forever. Victims' relatives are expected at Ground Zero at the World Trade Center in New York City, while President Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pa. Former President George W. Bush is scheduled to attend an afternoon wreath-laying at the Pentagon.

Fox News will look back on the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil and have live coverage of the somber ceremonies today. Fox News anchor Jon Scott reflects on 9/11 in op-ed for Fox News Digital. Daniel Gabriel, a former CIA counterterrorism official, explains why it is so important that Americans "never forget" the lessons of 9/11. Fox News Digital also looks back at images from the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Desperation in the Bahamas grows after Hurricane Dorian

Desperation mounted in the Bahamas on Tuesday as Hurricane Dorian survivors arriving in the capital by boat and plane were turned away from overflowing shelters. Government officials gave assurances at a news conference that more shelters would be opened as needed. Hurricane Dorian devastated the Abaco and Grand Bahama islands in the northern part of the archipelago a week ago, leaving at least 50 dead, with the toll certain to rise as the search for bodies continues. Nearly 5,000 people have arrived in Nassau by plane and by boat, and many were struggling to start new lives, unclear of how or where to begin. More than 2,000 of them were staying in shelters, according to government figures. - The Associated Press

New England Patriots' Antonio Brown accused of sexual assault, rape by former trainer in lawsuit

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown sexually assaulted and raped his former trainer in three separate incidents in 2017 and 2018, according to a federal civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Florida. Britney Taylor alleges that Brown sexually assaulted her twice in June 2017 while they were training together and that he forcibly raped her almost a year later in May 2018, according to court documents. Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner, said late Tuesday his client denies "each and every allegation" and "refuses to be the victim of what he believes to be a money grab." Click here to read more.

AOC slams Republicans, reveals how much she owes in student loans at hearing.

Trump touts new 2024 campaign sign on Twitter.

Search on for 'monkey' in Texas town after reports of primate swinging through trees, attacking residents: reports.

Charles Schwab cuts 600 jobs amid pressure from Fed interest rate cuts.

Apple's streaming service is a 'major shot across the bow' at Netflix and Disney | Apple unveils new iPhonesHow How Americans are saving for retirement and how much they have stashed away.

Sean Hannity called out CNN Tuesday over its disputed report regarding President Trump and an American spy in Russia and asked whether the network and MSNBC cared about the truth anymore.

